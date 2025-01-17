Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds 'pressured' Justin Baldoni into Blake Lively's... $400M lawsuit reveals new claim

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds were reportedly involved in Blake Lively's It Ends With Us vision and ‘pressured’ Justin Baldoni into accepting the rewrite, according to a new claim in Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit. The actor-director accuses Blake Lively of using Swift's powerful stature to assert control over the production. He also detailed how a ‘rooftop’ scene, which he was initially reluctant to rewrite, was changed, but he 'agreed to take a look at what she put together. Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber named in Justin Baldoni’s crisis management plans: Report

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds 'pressured' Justin Baldoni into Blake Lively's rewrite

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist on Thursday, Jan. 16. This filing comes shortly after Lively, in her complaint filed on December 20, accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In his 179-page complaint, according to PEOPLE, Baldoni described Lively’s involvement in rewriting key movie scenes, which he claims was backed by pressure from Reynolds and Taylor Swift. During pre-production, Lively reportedly requested to rewrite a pivotal “rooftop scene” where her character, Lily Bloom, meets Baldoni’s character, Ryle Kincaid. Baldoni was initially hesitant but agreed to review her revisions.

According to Baldoni, Lively’s rewritten scene differed drastically from the original script. After Baldoni expressed mild resistance, Lively allegedly went silent for days before responding via text, saying his reaction “didn’t feel great” to her, Reynolds, and Taylor Swift—a close friend of the couple.

The alleged Penthouse meeting

The lawsuit also claims Baldoni was invited to Lively and Reynolds’ New York City penthouse, where Swift was present. During the meeting, the Popstar and Reynolds allegedly praised Lively’s script changes. Baldoni perceived this as subtle pressure to accept the rewritten version.

Baldoni later texted Lively, acknowledging her changes and stating, “I really love what you did. It really does help a lot... And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor.”

Lively responded enthusiastically, comparing herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, calling Reynolds and Swift her “dragons” who protect her. She described them as her most trusted creative partners and credited them for their unwavering support throughout her career.

“The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him," the lawsuit claims.

Blake Lively’s response

Lively allegedly texted Baldoni, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So, really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Meanwhile, Swift’s involvement extends beyond the alleged penthouse meeting. Her song, “My Tears Ricochet,” was featured in both the film’s trailer and soundtrack.

In his lawsuit, Justin Baldoni claims that Blake Lively, in addition to rewriting the film's script, became overly involved in the production, including taking control of her character's wardrobe. Baldoni also denies the accusations Lively made in her own lawsuit, including claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, and disputes that he ever walked in on her breastfeeding.