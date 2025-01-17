WASHINGTON, - Negotiators reached a phased ceasefire deal on Wednesday to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, the U.S. and Qatar said, after 15 months of bloodshed that has inflamed the Middle East. US reaction to Gaza ceasefire deal

More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, health officials there say, following Israel's assault on the enclave after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Here is reaction from U.S. political figures and others:

CHUCK SCHUMER, U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER

"It is welcome news that there is an agreement that will free many of the hostages. A ceasefire is very good news for Israel, for America, for the Palestinian people, and particularly for the hostage families who have waited so long in agony. A ceasefire will reduce violence in Gaza and harm to innocent civilians. It couldn’t have happened without steadfast diplomacy and until the potency of Hamas was radically reduced. We will not rest until every hostage comes home."

SENATOR JOHN BARRASSO, NO. 2 SENATE REPUBLICAN

"It's welcome news. We're going to have to see how much is, in fact, real. They're talking about a release of hostages. We want to make sure every one of those hostages gets out, certainly the American hostages. I think that the world is seeing Donald Trump coming into power in the United States, and we're seeing changes around the world to reflect a new strength in America."

U.S. HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES

"For more than a year, since Hamas brutally attacked Israel on October 7, Hamas terrorists have mercilessly held American and Israeli hostages captive in Gaza. This long-overdue agreement will secure the release of many of those hostages, set the stage for others to come home, provide for Israel’s security and ensure humanitarian assistance is surged to Palestinian civilians who have been in harm’s way.

We will not rest until the remaining hostages return home and lasting peace and security are realized for Israel, the Palestinian people and the entire Middle East region."

U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS, INDEPENDENT

"This is welcome, long-overdue news. Both sides must honor the deal and implement it as quickly as possible. The senseless killing must stop. The hostages must be released. The United Nations and other aid organizations must finally be allowed unfettered access to all areas of the Gaza Strip in order to provide the massive amounts of humanitarian aid that is desperately needed. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people are struggling to survive, lacking food, water, and medical care in the middle of winter. Innocent lives hang in the balance."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE CLAUDIA TENNEY, REPUBLICAN

"After Biden's repeated failure to free the Israeli & American hostages being held by Hamas, President Trump has already negotiated a deal to release the hostages, & he hasn't even been sworn in yet. The world is a safer place with President Trump as America's Leader."

OSAMAH KHALIL, SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY HISTORY PROFESSOR

"The same terms that were agreed to by Hamas and Israel were available at least eight months ago and likely a similar deal could have been achieved late last year...Instead, the Biden administration’s vociferous support for Israel’s 15-month military campaign has had a profound impact on America’s standing in the world and President Biden’s reputation as he leaves office."

