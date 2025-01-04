House of the Dragons season 2 follows Game of Thrones' legacy, becomes most pirated show of 2024

House of the Dragon most pirated show

While Disney+ Hotstar began streaming the weekly episode almost at the same time as HBO did in the US (early Monday morning, instead of Sunday evening owing to timezone difference), fans still thronged to piracy websites to download and watch the latest episode of Game of Thrones. JioCinema was no different in case of House the Dragon season 2, but the tradition continued, not only in India, but also in the US.

This also makes HBO a foremost contender in the list every year, not only because of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, but also other properties. Last year, its dystopian show The Last Of Us became the most pirated series of 2024 as well. Other HBO shows in the top 10 most pirated series list include The Penguin (#5), Colin Farrell's The Batman spin-off, and Dune: Prophecy (#9), a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic fantasy franchise Dune. The show also starred Indian actor Tabu in a prominent role.

Other most pirated shows of 2024

If HBO led the race, other networks weren't far behind. Prime Video had a tie with HBO as it also had three shows in the list – superhero satire The Boys season 4 at #2, Jonathan Nolan's dystopian video game adaptation Fallout at #6, and the action crime series Reacher at #7. Netflix also had an entry in the list with the animated action adventure Arcane at #4. Apple TV+ and Paramount+ also made their presence felt with the sci-fi dystopian show Silo at #8 and the military sci-fi drama Halo at #10, which streamed on JioCinema in India.