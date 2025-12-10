US revokes 85,000 visas since January as Trump administration ramps up immigration crackdown

Amid the United States President Donald Trump -led administration's intensified focus on ramping up immigration crackdown, the US has revoked 85,000 visas this year since January. The update highlighted the Trump administration's continued emphasis on stricter immigration rules.(AFP)

The US State Department provided the information in a post on social media platform X, while saying that the crackdown “won't stop anytime soon.”

“85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon,” the State Department said.

The post highlighted the Trump administration's continued emphasis on stricter immigration rules. Along with the update, the State Department posted a picture of Trump with the words “Make America Safe Again” on the photo.

The update also serves as a reinforcement of the administration's argument that tougher visa rules are central to national security efforts, ANI news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in addition to the surge in visa revocations this year, a senior State Department official said that more than 8,000 of the revoked visas belonged to students. This number was more than double the number in 2024, the official told Fox News.

The official further said that some of the reasons for the revoked visas included DUIs, assaults, and theft, adding that these together account for almost half of the revocations in the past year. While calling these persons “a direct threat” to the safety of the communities in the US, the official said, “…We do not want to have them in our country.”

Meanwhile, according to the Fox News report, the Trump administration has also heightened scrutiny on certain visa applicants. The administration reportedly ordered US consular officers to reject anyone found to have participated in "censorship or attempted censorship" of protected speech in the United States.

This comes even as the US administration last week announced that it would be pausing immigration from 19 countries which were already under partial or full travel restrictions.