In a major relief for H-1B visa holders, the US Senate has unveiled the "National Security Agreement" pertaining to H4 visa holders. Under this deal, around 100,00 work permits will be offered to the spouses of H1B visa holders and their dependent children. The US Senate has approved the "National Security Agreement" regarding H4 visa holders.(File Photo)

After lengthy discussions between the Republican and Democratic leaderships in the US Senate, the National Security Agreement was disclosed on Sunday. It also offers a solution for roughly 250,000 grown-up children of H-1B visa holders.

It is welcoming decision for the thousands of Indian tech workers who have been waiting a long time for a Green Card, without which their spouses wouldn't be able to work and their children face risk of deportation.

