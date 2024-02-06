 What is National Security Agreement? - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / What is National Security Agreement? US Senate unveils deal providing major relief to H1B and H4 visa holders

What is National Security Agreement? US Senate unveils deal providing major relief to H1B and H4 visa holders

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Under National Security Agreement, around 100,00 work permits will be offered to the spouses of H1B visa holders and their dependent children.

In a major relief for H-1B visa holders, the US Senate has unveiled the "National Security Agreement" pertaining to H4 visa holders. Under this deal, around 100,00 work permits will be offered to the spouses of H1B visa holders and their dependent children.

The US Senate has approved the "National Security Agreement" regarding H4 visa holders.(File Photo)
The US Senate has approved the "National Security Agreement" regarding H4 visa holders.(File Photo)

After lengthy discussions between the Republican and Democratic leaderships in the US Senate, the National Security Agreement was disclosed on Sunday. It also offers a solution for roughly 250,000 grown-up children of H-1B visa holders.

It is welcoming decision for the thousands of Indian tech workers who have been waiting a long time for a Green Card, without which their spouses wouldn't be able to work and their children face risk of deportation.

This is a developing story, pls visit us back for more updates!

Tuesday, February 06, 2024
