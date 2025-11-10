B1/B2 visa denied to Indian medical student; Here's what went wrong as applicant says officer did not check any docs

An Indian student was left perplexed and annoyed following a B1/B2 visa denial after an interview at the US Consulate in Kolkata. A final-year medical student from India was denied a B1/B2 visa for a US observership after a brief interview with a consular officer. The case illustrates the heightened scrutiny foreign applicants face in light of stricter immigration enforcement in the US.(Unsplash)

In a Reddit post, a final-year medical student shared his experience in hopes to find out why his visa was turned down. He claimed to have been chosen for a four-week observership in the United States, but he was refused the visa after a quick discussion with the consular officer.

Here's what happened at US Consulate in Kolkata

The applicant showed up at the consulate with documents and was prepared to explain why he was traveling to the US. He and the officer greeted each other cordially to start the conversation. The officer asked the candidate how he was doing. As the conversation continued, the Redditor revealed that he had been chosen for a four-week medical observership at [Hospital Name] in [City Name]. The officer then followed up with standard inquiries about his parents' activities, if he was a student, and how long he planned to stay in the United States. In response, the student stated that he was a final-year student and that his parents operated an IT solutions firm that offered hardware and software support.

However, the officer responded, “Sorry, your visa has not been approved,” without asking further questions or seeking any documents, as per the Redditor.

The Reddit community discussed difficulties with US visas, citing concerns over scrutiny and recent immigration policies that complicate entry for foreign applicants.

What is B1/B2 visa?

The B1/B2 visa is intended for brief visits to the US for either business (B1), tourist (B2), or both. In order to apply for the same, candidates must fill out an online DS-160 form, set up an interview, show up to the consulate, and present supporting documentation if needed.

Reddit community reacts to the post, tells what went wrong

The Reddit community responded to the post since they were aware of the challenges associated with US visas. Many conjectured that consulate officials frequently believe applicants may attempt to stay in the US following their brief programs. Others questioned why India itself could not host such an observership.

Many pointed out that foreign visas are closely scrutinized in the US, particularly in light of Trump's immigration clampdown, stringent ICE raids, removals of illegal immigrants, and higher H-1B visa fees, all of which have made it more difficult for people to get inside the country.

“Officer knows there's 100% chance you'll be looking for a job in the US during this observership. Zero reason why you can't do an observership in India,” one person commented.

“At least based on the text content alone, I don’t think you answered anything incorrectly at the interview. You answered concisely and specifically. Most likely there are things on the DS-160 that fit the pattern of people they’re concerned about. Do you have a lot of international travel?” another stated.

“A lot of times, it’s the officer’s “gut feeling” and not something explicitly articulable. Luck is a factor,” the user added.

“As I always say, medical observerships are always a foreign doctor’s pathway into a medical residency in the US. You shouldn’t deny that that’s your goal, because there’s nothing wrong with that,” the third person commented.

The fourth one claimed that "no docs were asked because the VO is trained to doubt your answers/application. they already "know" what your intentions are."