Redditor shares how internal restructuring led to H-1B visa withdrawal and job loss: 'Changed the trajectory of my life'

Amid the US visa chaos, a Reddit user has shared a detailed account of how their employer withdrew support for their H-1B visa application, leaving them facing job loss and the possibility of having to leave the United States within weeks. The Redditor said that the situation changed after internal restructuring at the company. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post titled “HR withdrew my H-1B visa”, the user said they were recently called into a meeting with the HR department and informed that their last working day would be in two weeks. The decision, they wrote, came as a shock, especially as they were already in the final stages of transitioning from OPT to an H-1B visa. “I felt shocked, curious, disappointed and more,” the user wrote, adding that he’s an international student who transitioned to an H-1B visa.

The Redditor explained that they completed a Master’s degree in Marketing and began working as a Sales Enablement Coordinator in July 2024. In April 2025, they were selected in the H-1B lottery, and by June, they had received the Form I-797 approval notice from USCIS. “I was very happy to be among a few thousands candidates that were chosen for this visa, considering the current climate of the immigration,” he said.

“Everything was set for me to receive the H-1B visa in around November of this year. I was striving as Sales Enablement Coordinator, creating colleterals, launching internal intranet for the team, and preparing our reps for conferences. Woohoo!” he added.

Company restructuring

However, the user said that the situation changed after internal restructuring at the company. According to the Redditor, the HR professional they worked with left the organisation, followed by management changes and layoffs. As a result, their role was abruptly changed to Marketing Coordinator in July 2025, with just a day’s notice. The new position came with the same pay but a broader and less clearly defined scope of work.

“I was juggling two roles at the same time as Marketing Coordinator and as Sales Enablement Coordinator, while HR was searching to fill the role,” he said, adding that a formal job description was provided only two months later.

“I was confused because my role become “demoted” to be more of a marketing adminstration role while I was empowered and trusted to initiate projects in my previous role. Regardless of the responsibility, I felt grateful that I even have a job at this point, and this is October 2025,” he said.

(Also Read: Indian man in London shares 5 habits he learned from British colleagues: 'Clean break between work and life')

H-1B application withdrawn

Then, fast forward to November 2025, HR informed the employee that an amendment would be required for the H-1B petition due to the role change. While initially optimistic, the user said they were later told that the company had decided to withdraw the H-1B application altogether. The reason given was that the Marketing Coordinator role was considered “too general” to qualify for the visa and posed a high risk of rejection.

“I was then informed that my last day is in 2 weeks, right before Christmas. If I could not find my jobs within the 60 days of my last day, I will have to leave the U.S for good,” the user wrote.

But despite the circumstances, the original poster said that they continued to fulfil work commitments, including returning to the office on a weekend to help with an event. They described colleagues and members of the leadership team expressing sympathy and offering hugs after learning about their situation.

Reflecting on the experience, the Redditor said the withdrawal of the H-1B application had drastically altered their life plans. “I felt hurt, disappointed, and numb. I tried my very best, but this cancellation of H-1B visa totally changed the trajectory of my live, which I intitially thought I have 3 more years to be in the US,” the user wrote.

He ended the post by asking whether others had faced similar situations and how they were navigating the uncertainty around H-1B visas.

(Also Read: Indian employee earning $150k in US asks if ₹32 LPA offer in Bengaluru is worth returning home)

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Sorry to hear but I can understand that company’s predicament. Hope you get something soon. Also strive for that (Engineer) in the title.”

“I’m sorry for the negative comments. Your job is hard and valid, and I’m really sorry for how your employer treated you. Stay strong!” commented another.

“The cost of H1B visas is probably too high for your firm in every case. Good luck,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)