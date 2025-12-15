Indian employee earning $150k in US asks if 32 LPA offer in Bengaluru is worth returning home

An Indian professional working in the United States has sparked a wide ranging discussion online after seeking advice on whether returning to India would make financial sense. An Indian employee asked Reddit users if returning to Bengaluru for ₹ 32 lakh made sense over a $150,000 US salary.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Reddit, the user explained their situation, writing, “Hello all. I am currently getting about $150k in the US and have an offer of 32 LPA in Bengaluru. Single earner with a family of three. Is 32 LPA a good salary in Bengaluru?”

The post was shared under the title “32 LPA vs $150k for 15 years of experience” and quickly drew attention from users, prompting a flood of opinions.

Take a look here at the post:

Comparing numbers and lifestyles

Many users responded by looking at the figures in isolation, arguing that the Indian offer did not adequately reflect the individual’s experience. One commenter wrote, “ ₹32 lakh is not a good salary for Bengaluru with 15 years of work experience.”

Another took a more direct view, stating, “It’s the US. USD 150,000 is better than anything in India.”

Several responses focused on location specific expenses in the United States. One user explained, “It depends on the work location in the US. If it is the Bay Area, living on USD 150,000 for a family of three can be quite challenging. In comparison, a salary of ₹32 lakh in India would offer greater purchasing power. To live comfortably in the Bay Area with three family members, an income of at least USD 220,000 would likely be required.”

Others shared personal experiences to highlight that money alone does not define comfort or satisfaction. A Redditor commented, “I moved from earning over ₹1 crore in India to $150,000 in the US, in a tier two city, and I am very happy. Money is meaningless if you cannot exchange it for good services and meaningful experiences.”

Some users urged the professional to negotiate harder if considering a return to India. One response read, “Take an ₹80 lakh package in India. That’s your actual market salary. Stay in India.”

Another highlighted quality of life differences within the United States itself, writing, “You will not find the same quality of life and peace in Bengaluru that you have in Texas. It only makes sense to consider a move if the offer is above ₹60 lakh.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)