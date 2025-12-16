Indian man in London shares 5 habits he learned from British colleagues: 'Clean break between work and life'

An Indian man working in the UK has shared how his experience in London changed the way he views work culture, productivity and work-life balance. Taking to Instagram, Sumit Rajwar, who goes by the handle @uk_lifejourney, posted a short video outlining “five work habits” he says he learned from his British colleagues while working in London. Rajwar outlined “five work habits” he learned from his British colleagues while working in London. (Unsplash/Representational image)

“Working in London completely shifted how I think about the 9-to-5. I used to equate long hours with dedication, but the British approach showed me efficiency, boundaries, and balance,” Rajwar wrote in the caption of the post, before sharing the habits he learned from his colleagues in London.

First, Rajwar highlighted what he called the “5 PM poof,” noting that most of his colleagues leave work exactly at 5 pm. “No guilt, no pretending to work late—just a clean break between work and life,” he said.

Another habit he mentioned was the “silent focus hour”. He explained that when it’s time to work, offices become noticeably quiet, with minimal interruptions. This focused environment, he said, leads to quicker task completion and higher productivity.

Further, Rajwar pointed to workplace socialising as a key part of British office culture. “Team socials are part of the culture, but so is showing up sharp the next morning. Brits somehow manage both fun and responsibility with impressive precision,” he wrote.

He also noted that “out of office” messages are taken seriously in the UK. “Out of Office really means not available. No emails, no calls, and no expectation to check in. Boundaries are respected without debate,” he said.

The final habit he highlighted was the approach to annual leave. Booking time off, according to Rajwar, is straightforward and based on trust. Employees do not need to offer elaborate explanations or seek repeated approvals. “No Permission Slip Needed. Annual leave is straightforward: book it and go. No dramatic approvals or justifications—just trust and good planning,” he said.

Social media reactions

The post has let the internet divided. While some agreed with Rajwar, others said that none of this is true.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I love the British work culture. Everyone’s so respectful towards each other and it’s a pleasure to sign in every morning.”

“This is why we are returning to the UK from the US! Sanity & a work/life balance prevails back home,” commented another.

However, a third user said, “Don’t recognize this experience at all. I had to work through lunch breaks, stay till 7pm, come in on Saturday sometimes and be available on a Sunday. It broke me.”

“It really depends on the job. High finance sectors such as IB and PE will have you working into the late hours of night (if not the next morning). Junior doctors have irregular shifts and demanding work conditions - the same extends to many fields within medicine and the healthcare industry. City lawyers likewise work long and unpredictable hours,” commented another.