US visa interview ends in confusion: VO approved B1/B2 visa but refusal slip issued, ‘We are unable to…’

An application for B1/B2 visa was approved following an interview on December 29 at Delhi consulate, but it was unexpectedly rejected when the candidate checked her online visa status. A Redditor shared his wife's visa interview experience where she was initially told her visa was approved, yet received a refusal slip(Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, a user opened up about his wife's recent visa interview, seeking suggestions regarding the rejection, which has left him “very confused”.

“My wife attended her visa interview for b1/b2 on 29th December in New Delhi. During the interview, the Visa Officer clearly told her that her visa was approved and kept her passport, which usually means approval,” states the post.

“However, after that, she was handed a refusal slip. When I later checked the online visa status, it is showing “Refused”. We are unable to understand the final decision,” the Redditor further said. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the user's claim.

Consular officer refuses B1/B2 visa application

Meanwhile, the user also provided a notification from the US Department of State, saying that a consular officer has adjudicated and refused your visa application.

“Please follow any instructions provided by the consular officer. If you were informed by the consular officer that your case was refused for administrative processing, your case will remain refused while undergoing such processing. You will receive another adjudication once such processing is complete,” the message read.

“Please be advised that the processing time varies and that you will be contacted if additional information is needed. For more information, please visit TRAVEL.STATE.GOV or the website for the Embassy or Consulate at which you made your visa application. For more information, please visit U.S. Embassy New Delhi.”

Redditors react

The user additionally inquired whether anyone else had encountered a similar situation, asking: “Is this a system update issue or administrative processing?”

Responding to the post, one user wrote: “Very weird thing happened with you your wife. Visa officer kept her passport which means Visa is approved but they handed her a refusal slip also. Where is her passport now?”

“Don't worry They most probably would be checking her social media. She must have received a mail to make her accounts public. They kept her passport which is a good sign. She'll get the visa in a few days i am sure. Same happened with me too,” another said.