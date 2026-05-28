Bomb threat Hampton VA update: Cops probe suspicious package at Nickerson Boulevard; scary videos emerge

“The Hampton Police Division is currently on the scene of a suspicious package in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard. Hampton Fire and Newport News Bomb Squad are also on scene,” they shared .

A bomb threat in Hampton, Virginia on Wednesday prompted a massive police response. Hampton Police Division shared in an update that they were at the scene where a suspicious package had been found in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

Another person shared visuals from the scene. Cop cars were seen there. Initially, there was some confusion as the individual asked what was going on. They noted that authorities had asked people to evacuate immediately and put up crime scene tape in the area.

The person sharing the video noted that authorities had not informed them which store the suspicious package was found in. “It's getting real now,” the person could be heard saying in the clip shared on Facebook.

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The police responded to a call at a shopping center in the area. Originally a medical call came in at 12:21pm, as per reports, but when they responded it became a suspicious package scene, WAVY reported. Photos showed police vehicles in an area with a Food Lion and a Dunkin.

The investigation remains active.

Hampton VA bomb threat: Reactions pour in A DoorDash partner shared their experience amid the bomb scare. “So I live in Virginia and I dash in Hampton, today I got 2 orders back to back for 2 stores in the same shopping center. That wouldn't have been an issue if I didn't get off the phone with DoorDash support during the first order telling them the shopping Center was shut down due to an active bomb removal operation. Like come on, support, don't try and kill us out here," they wrote on Facebook.

People claiming to be at the scene also shared their experiences. “Yes I was just there the evacuated food lion,” one mentioned. Another said “I was just in food lion when they evacuated us - the officer told me it was a suspicious package in the parking lot. It looked like it may have been near Dunkin and Domino’s.”

Yet another commented “Guy that had been hanging around since yesterday, today said he had a bag with explosives. Street is closed until they thoroughly investigate. Police said it could take a few hours.” However, there's no official confirmation of the same.