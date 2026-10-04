Amare Woods, Cameron Lewis, Kayla Smith: 3 University of South Alabama students charged over alleged Trump threats on social media

Three University of South Alabama students have been arrested and charged with allegedly making threats against President Donald Trump on social media before his campaign rally at the Mobile, Alabama, campus. Three University of South Alabama students face federal charges over alleged social media threats against Trump before his Alabama rally. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Amare Woods, Cameron Lewis and Kayla Smith were taken into custody on Friday, October 2, as federal authorities investigated separate social media posts made ahead of Trump’s visit. The FBI said the cases were not connected to one another.

The three students face federal charges related to threatening the president. Their cases were brought forward shortly before Trump appeared at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center for a campaign rally. The university said the event was not sponsored by the school and that the venue had been rented by the Republican National Committee.

What did the students post? Federal investigators say the alleged posts were discovered during a social media intelligence search conducted ahead of Trump’s visit.

Woods, an 18-year-old aerospace engineering student, is accused of commenting on a TikTok post about Trump’s planned appearance at the university. According to an FBI affidavit, he allegedly wrote, “he gotta die bro” on September 27.

His lawyer, Jason Darley, has pushed back against the allegation that Woods intended to threaten Trump. Darley said his client was a young student whose comment was made in poor taste but was not meant as a real threat. He also said Woods had only recently graduated from high school and was attending South Alabama on a scholarship.

Lewis is accused of making two posts on X on September 26. One allegedly referred to the University of South Alabama being remembered in the same way as Utah Valley University, where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in 2025.

Investigators said another post from Lewis referred to rapper Mikquale Cooper, also known as Bloodhound Q50, who was fatally shot in Chicago. The references were cited by investigators as part of the allegations against him.

Smith, who studies elementary education, is accused of responding to a TikTok post about Trump’s upcoming visit. According to the FBI affidavit, she allegedly wrote, “We only got one chance let’s take it,” and posted an image showing someone appearing to hold a firearm.

The FBI said the three arrests involved separate investigations rather than a coordinated plan. The agency said the arrests were carried out with the involvement of the U.S. Secret Service and several local and state law enforcement agencies.

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Darley, who represents Woods, said he does not believe his client or the other students pose a threat.

He said he could not speak on behalf of Lewis or Smith but argued that Woods’ arrest was an overreach.

University condemns alleged threats The University of South Alabama condemned the alleged threats while also stressing the importance of free speech and open political discussion.

“The University of South Alabama unequivocally condemns any form of threats directed at elected officials or any individual with whom we disagree,” the university said in a statement.

The school added that people can have different political views, but said there is a difference between expressing an opinion and engaging in intimidation or unlawful conduct.

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Trump’s rally went ahead as planned on Friday evening. During his speech, he recalled his earlier visit to Mobile in 2015, saying, “It sort of all began here.”

The three students were scheduled to appear in federal court for detention hearings on Monday, October 5. The allegations against them have not been proven in court.

The cases are now moving through federal court, with prosecutors and defense lawyers expected to present their positions during the upcoming proceedings.