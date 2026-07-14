Indian man tests Dubai's safety by leaving phone in an open convertible for 20 minutes. Here's what happened

An Indian man living in Dubai decided to conduct an unusual experiment after his visiting brother questioned the city’s safety. He deliberately left his mobile phone inside an open convertible car and returned nearly 20 minutes later to see whether it had been stolen. An Indian man tested Dubai’s safety by leaving his phone in an open car, and it remained safe. (Instagram/devendra.dxb)

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A video documenting the “reality check” has gained attention on Instagram, with viewers praising Dubai’s reputation for safety and public trust.

Man puts Dubai’s safety to the test The video was shared by Devendra Chaudhary, who explained that his brother had recently arrived in Dubai from India and was sceptical about how safe the city really was.

“My brother here has come to Dubai from India, so we were just driving a convertible car and he says there is no safety in Dubai. So, I am leaving my phone in the car and leaving the car open, and he is saying that the phone will get stolen. So, we are going inside now and will come back after 15-20 minutes, let’s see if our phone gets stolen or not. I have locked the car. Yes, what do you think? Will it happen or not?” Chaudhary said.

The video then cuts to the pair returning to the vehicle around 20 minutes later.

Phone remains untouched “So brother, we have come out of the building now, and see our car is parked right there. And let’s see if the phone is still there or not. We are back after 15 to 20 minutes. What are you saying, it won’t be there? We will prove you wrong. Dubai will prove you wrong,” he said.

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As the two approached the vehicle, they found the phone exactly where it had been left.

“The car is parked here, and look, the phone is still there. So, we left the phone in the open. See, brother, it has been proven wrong here. There is no better security than Dubai. This is called security. Even if missiles are flying above, our phone is safe below, and we are safe,” Chaudhary added.

The clip was shared with the caption, “reality check of safety & trust in Dubai”.

Watch the clip here: