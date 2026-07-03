'This is Dubai's level of safety': Man films Defender stopping for peacock family to cross

A video from Dubai has caught the attention of social media users after it showed a Defender car stopping to let a family of peacocks cross the road. The clip, shared on Instagram by Mohammad Saad Choudhary, highlights what he described as the “safety level of Dubai”. A man has captured a Dubai road moment where a car stopped to let peacocks cross safely. (Instagram/saad_dxbrealtor)

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Peacock family crosses road in Dubai In the video, Choudhary can be heard pointing towards a Defender car ahead of him and explaining why it had stopped in the middle of the road.

“Do you see that Defender car ahead? Now, this Defender will stop. Do you know why? Let me tell you the reason, look. A family of peacocks is crossing ahead. So they will have to stop. This is the level of safety in Dubai, as you can see. And this is Dubai, actually this is the Emirates Tower, and this is a hidden gem. I don't know how many people know about this, but there are many peacocks here. You can see, they have chicks, and then there are different peacocks. But this is the level of Dubai's safety. So, if any of you haven't been to Dubai and haven't explored this, even I just found out about this hidden gem. You should definitely come and explore it, it's a very pretty place,” he says in the video.

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The clip shows the birds calmly crossing the road while the vehicle waits, giving viewers a glimpse of the quiet green space near Emirates Towers. Choudhary also described the spot as a “hidden gem” for visitors and residents who may not be aware of the peacocks in the area.

The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Safety level of Dubai.”

Watch the clip here: