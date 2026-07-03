'This is Dubai's level of safety': Man films Defender stopping for peacock family to cross
A man has shared a video of a Defender stopping for a peacock family in Dubai, leaving viewers impressed.
A video from Dubai has caught the attention of social media users after it showed a Defender car stopping to let a family of peacocks cross the road. The clip, shared on Instagram by Mohammad Saad Choudhary, highlights what he described as the “safety level of Dubai”.
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Peacock family crosses road in Dubai
In the video, Choudhary can be heard pointing towards a Defender car ahead of him and explaining why it had stopped in the middle of the road.
“Do you see that Defender car ahead? Now, this Defender will stop. Do you know why? Let me tell you the reason, look. A family of peacocks is crossing ahead. So they will have to stop. This is the level of safety in Dubai, as you can see. And this is Dubai, actually this is the Emirates Tower, and this is a hidden gem. I don't know how many people know about this, but there are many peacocks here. You can see, they have chicks, and then there are different peacocks. But this is the level of Dubai's safety. So, if any of you haven't been to Dubai and haven't explored this, even I just found out about this hidden gem. You should definitely come and explore it, it's a very pretty place,” he says in the video.
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The clip shows the birds calmly crossing the road while the vehicle waits, giving viewers a glimpse of the quiet green space near Emirates Towers. Choudhary also described the spot as a “hidden gem” for visitors and residents who may not be aware of the peacocks in the area.
The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Safety level of Dubai.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the video
The video prompted several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom praised Dubai for its discipline, cleanliness and respect for public spaces.
One user wrote, “This is why Dubai always feels different, even animals are safe here.” Another said, “Such a beautiful sight. The way the car stopped patiently says a lot about the place.” A third commented, “Dubai never fails to surprise people with its hidden gems.” Another user added, “This is so peaceful to watch, the peacocks look completely comfortable.”
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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More