'Dad handed me ₹1 lakh': Indian CEO in Dubai celebrates success with father's first drive in her G-Wagon

A Dubai-based Indian CEO has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a heartwarming video of her father taking his first drive in her G-Wagon, five years after he supported her move abroad with ₹1 lakh. An Indian CEO in Dubai won hearts after sharing her father’s first drive in her G-Wagon. (Instagram/mansiinsights)

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A father’s belief comes full circle Mansi Panchal shared the video on Instagram with a text overlay that read: "Dad handed me ₹1 lakh when I left for Dubai. Five years later his first drive in our G-Wagon"

The short clip appears to celebrate not just financial success, but the emotional journey behind it. For Panchal, the moment seemed to mark the fulfilment of a dream that began with her father’s faith in her when she left home to build a life in Dubai.

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The video was shared with the caption: "The man who believed in me from day 1."

The clip shows how a simple gesture of support from a parent can become the foundation of a life-changing journey. Panchal’s post resonated with many viewers who saw it as a reminder of the sacrifices families make and the joy of being able to give back to them.

Watch the clip here: