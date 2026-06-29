'Dad handed me ₹1 lakh': Indian CEO in Dubai celebrates success with father's first drive in her G-Wagon
An Indian CEO shared a proud moment as her father took his first G-Wagon ride years after backing her Dubai move.
A Dubai-based Indian CEO has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a heartwarming video of her father taking his first drive in her G-Wagon, five years after he supported her move abroad with ₹1 lakh.
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A father’s belief comes full circle
Mansi Panchal shared the video on Instagram with a text overlay that read: "Dad handed me ₹1 lakh when I left for Dubai. Five years later his first drive in our G-Wagon"
The short clip appears to celebrate not just financial success, but the emotional journey behind it. For Panchal, the moment seemed to mark the fulfilment of a dream that began with her father’s faith in her when she left home to build a life in Dubai.
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The video was shared with the caption: "The man who believed in me from day 1."
The clip shows how a simple gesture of support from a parent can become the foundation of a life-changing journey. Panchal’s post resonated with many viewers who saw it as a reminder of the sacrifices families make and the joy of being able to give back to them.
Watch the clip here:
Internet calls it inspiring
The video has drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom praised Panchal’s journey and the bond she shares with her father. One user wrote, "More power to you girl", while another commented, "That's so inspiring".
A third user shared an emotional reaction and said, "God bless all hardworking people like you, who leave their parents, home and friends behind just to fulfil their dreams, give back to their families, and see that big, proud smile on their faces."
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Another user summed up the mood of the clip by writing, "Monday is still away, but motivation has already arrived."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More