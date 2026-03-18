‘I love India… but UAE raised me’: Entrepreneur's viral post on life as CEO in Dubai
In an Instagram post, the Indian-origin founder shared how she struggled after moving to Dubai and how she slowly built her business.
An Indian-origin entrepreneur recently shared a heartfelt tribute to the UAE, crediting the country for her most significant life milestones. From buying her first home to becoming a mother and launching her own business, she noted that her journey from "nothing" to a successful leader happened entirely in Dubai. She highlighted the city’s unique sense of safety and dignity for women as the foundation that allowed her to dream bigger and build a global team without fear.
“From getting my first driving license to buying my first home. From becoming an entrepreneur to building my own team. Everything happened for the first time in Dubai,” founder Rupa Jha wrote in an Instagram post.
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She continued, “My marriage with the love of my life, my journey into motherhood, building a home filled with my sisters, cousins, and my mother, every beautiful milestone of my life happened here.”
Looking back on her life in Dubai, she shared that the city gave her something "priceless" - safety and dignity as a woman.
She expressed, “A city where I could walk, dream, build and grow without fear. A place where children are welcomed everywhere, where every mall has a pram, every space thinks about families, and life feels easier to raise a child. A country that welcomed expats with open arms. In all these years, not once did anyone tell me to ‘go back to India.’ Instead, it gave me space to dream bigger and play on the front foot. I truly believe I couldn’t have achieved all of this so quickly anywhere else in the world.
She further added a few lines about the ongoing tensions in Dubai. She concluded, “I love India, the country where I was born. But UAE raised me, shaped me, and turned me from nothing into someone I am proud to be today. Forever grateful.”
Jha further posted a video featuring snippets from her life in Dubai, including important milestones such as getting a job, starting her own company, getting married, becoming a mother, and receiving awards.
What did social media say?
An individual praised, “Inspiring lady and a gem of a person.” Another added, “You are an inspiration to the entire Black Swan team. We respect you deeply, admire your leadership, and truly appreciate everything you do. Your dedication and vision motivate us every day, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside you.”
A third posted, “Proof that your mindset shapes your reality: A truly remarkable story of growth.” A fourth wrote, “Such an incredible and inspiring journey!”
Who is Rupa Jha?
According to her personal website, she is the Managing Partner at Black Swan, where she leads a team of professionals providing end-to-end business setup solutions to entrepreneurs worldwide.
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She is also the founder and the CEO of Black Swan Business Setup Services, a company she launched in 2017. The organisation aims to make life easier for those who want to start their own companies in a foreign country.
As per her website, she has been featured as one of the most Influential Women in the UAE and was nominated for Best Business Entrepreneur 2024 for the UAE Women Achievers Awards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More