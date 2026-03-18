‘I love India… but UAE raised me’: Entrepreneur's viral post on life as CEO in Dubai

An Indian-origin entrepreneur recently shared a heartfelt tribute to the UAE, crediting the country for her most significant life milestones. From buying her first home to becoming a mother and launching her own business, she noted that her journey from "nothing" to a successful leader happened entirely in Dubai. She highlighted the city’s unique sense of safety and dignity for women as the foundation that allowed her to dream bigger and build a global team without fear. The Indian-origin founder whose video has resonated with the expats. (Instagram/@ceo_life_in_dubai)

“From getting my first driving license to buying my first home. From becoming an entrepreneur to building my own team. Everything happened for the first time in Dubai,” founder Rupa Jha wrote in an Instagram post.

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She continued, “My marriage with the love of my life, my journey into motherhood, building a home filled with my sisters, cousins, and my mother, every beautiful milestone of my life happened here.”

Looking back on her life in Dubai, she shared that the city gave her something "priceless" - safety and dignity as a woman.

She expressed, “A city where I could walk, dream, build and grow without fear. A place where children are welcomed everywhere, where every mall has a pram, every space thinks about families, and life feels easier to raise a child. A country that welcomed expats with open arms. In all these years, not once did anyone tell me to ‘go back to India.’ Instead, it gave me space to dream bigger and play on the front foot. I truly believe I couldn’t have achieved all of this so quickly anywhere else in the world.

She further added a few lines about the ongoing tensions in Dubai. She concluded, “I love India, the country where I was born. But UAE raised me, shaped me, and turned me from nothing into someone I am proud to be today. Forever grateful.”

Jha further posted a video featuring snippets from her life in Dubai, including important milestones such as getting a job, starting her own company, getting married, becoming a mother, and receiving awards.