Bengaluru founder says health declined after moving to Koramangala. What helped him
BharatAgri CEO Siddharth Dialani has revealed that he experienced a “visible decline” in his ability to focus after moving to Koramangala in Bangalore
BharatAgri CEO Siddharth Dialani has revealed that he experienced a “visible decline” in his ability to focus after moving to Koramangala in Bangalore. Dialani, who moved from Mumbai to Bangalore sometime between 2016 to 2017, said that he tried a number of things when he realised that he was unable to do deep work or focus.
Reducing coffee and increasing sun exposure did nothing to fix the issue. Neither did working out more or eliminating milk from his diet. Ultimately, it was a change in an ubiquitous item that helped Dialani get his health back on track.
“Visible decline”
“When I shifted to Koramangala, Bangalore, I observed a visible decline in my ability to function at work,” the founder and CEO of BharatAgri said in an X post. “I couldn't do deep work, focus or handle stress.”
In fact, Dialani even stopped enjoying food as much as he used to.
To reset his system, he tried a number of tricks. By his own admission, he stopped drinking milk, started exercising more, increased his sun exposure and tried to reduce caffeine intake. Nothing worked — until a work trip gave him a lightbulb moment.
What helped the Bengaluru CEO
Dialani said that during a work trip, he spent time at a hotel where he only drank bottled water. Immediately, he noticed an improvement — he felt more energetic and his gut health improved.
“Then, spent some time for a work event at a hotel where I consumed only Bisleri water. And found myself to be very energetic. Gut and mental health felt better,” he said.
Since then, the Bengaluru-based founder has been consuming only bottled water. “It has been 4 years since that event and I have been consuming only Bisleri water. The 20L cans are quite affordable,” he revealed.
(Also read: ‘Walking here is therapy’: Bengaluru founder on why Cubbon Park feels like a parallel universe)
In the comments section, the CEO of BharatAgri refuted allegations that he was doing “paid PR” for Bisleri by posting about his experience. “Petition to Bisleri to please pay me for this marketing,” he joked.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More