BharatAgri CEO Siddharth Dialani has revealed that he experienced a “visible decline” in his ability to focus after moving to Koramangala in Bangalore. Dialani, who moved from Mumbai to Bangalore sometime between 2016 to 2017, said that he tried a number of things when he realised that he was unable to do deep work or focus. Siddharth Dialani is the founder and CEO of BharatAgri

Reducing coffee and increasing sun exposure did nothing to fix the issue. Neither did working out more or eliminating milk from his diet. Ultimately, it was a change in an ubiquitous item that helped Dialani get his health back on track.

“Visible decline” “When I shifted to Koramangala, Bangalore, I observed a visible decline in my ability to function at work,” the founder and CEO of BharatAgri said in an X post. “I couldn't do deep work, focus or handle stress.”

In fact, Dialani even stopped enjoying food as much as he used to.

To reset his system, he tried a number of tricks. By his own admission, he stopped drinking milk, started exercising more, increased his sun exposure and tried to reduce caffeine intake. Nothing worked — until a work trip gave him a lightbulb moment.