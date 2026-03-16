‘Walking here is therapy’: Bengaluru founder on why Cubbon Park feels like a parallel universe

A Bengaluru based founder has sparked a conversation online after sharing his experience of spending time at Cubbon Park, one of the city’s most loved green spaces. Taking to X, Siddharth Dialani posted a picture from the park and wrote, “Walking in Cubbon Park is therapy.” A Bengaluru founder called Cubbon Park a “parallel universe”. (X/Siddharth Dialani)

(Also read: Knitting, reading, music and more: How Cubbon Park has become Bengaluru’s Sunday retreat)

Cubbon Park, located in the heart of Bengaluru, is known for offering a quiet escape from the city’s traffic and fast paced life.

‘A space where everyone coexists’ In a follow up post, Dialani described the park as a “parallel universe”, elaborating on the variety of activities that unfold there every day. “You’ll see people doing yoga, dance, skating, cycling, painting and more without any issues,” he wrote. He added that he had recently witnessed a stand up comedy act and someone practising boxing with a coach, all within the same space.

He emphasised that what makes Cubbon Park unique is the unspoken understanding among visitors. “People mind their own business as long as they are not disturbed,” he noted, pointing to the park’s inclusive and non intrusive atmosphere.

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