‘Walking here is therapy’: Bengaluru founder on why Cubbon Park feels like a parallel universe
A Bengaluru founder shared how Cubbon Park felt like therapy.
A Bengaluru based founder has sparked a conversation online after sharing his experience of spending time at Cubbon Park, one of the city’s most loved green spaces. Taking to X, Siddharth Dialani posted a picture from the park and wrote, “Walking in Cubbon Park is therapy.”
(Also read: Knitting, reading, music and more: How Cubbon Park has become Bengaluru’s Sunday retreat)
Cubbon Park, located in the heart of Bengaluru, is known for offering a quiet escape from the city’s traffic and fast paced life.
‘A space where everyone coexists’
In a follow up post, Dialani described the park as a “parallel universe”, elaborating on the variety of activities that unfold there every day. “You’ll see people doing yoga, dance, skating, cycling, painting and more without any issues,” he wrote. He added that he had recently witnessed a stand up comedy act and someone practising boxing with a coach, all within the same space.
He emphasised that what makes Cubbon Park unique is the unspoken understanding among visitors. “People mind their own business as long as they are not disturbed,” he noted, pointing to the park’s inclusive and non intrusive atmosphere.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts with admiration
The post quickly drew reactions from users who shared similar experiences. One user wrote, “Yeah, the sounds of leaves rustling and birds chirping, Cubbon Park is a perfect place to jog without earphones,” highlighting the natural ambience that sets it apart.
Another commented, “Cubbon Park has something for all,” while a third user compared it to a global landmark, saying, “It is exactly the Bengaluru version of Central Park of New York.” Responding to this, Dialani quipped, “Central Park is the New York version of Cubbon Park at Bengaluru.”
Several others echoed the sentiment of comfort and belonging. “I also love this park,” one user shared, while another added, “It is one of the few places where you can truly slow down in this city.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More