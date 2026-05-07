Emirates CEO hits back at critics as employees get 20-week salary bonus

The Emirates Group has announced a 20-week salary bonus for employees after posting record profits, significantly higher than the 13-week payout that had initially been tied to performance targets. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum is the chairman and CEO of Emirates

In a message to staff seen by Khaleej Times, Emirates Group chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum thanked employees for their work during what he described as one of the toughest periods in the company’s history.

“March 2026 will fade into memory, but we will never forget your bravery and incredible resilience,” he noted. “You were called upon during one of the most complex and challenging times in our history, and you showed up with commitment and passion. For that, I will remain forever grateful to you.”

Emirates CEO hits back at critics Sheikh Ahmed also pushed back against critics who believed the airline and Dubai were struggling.

“To all critics who believe Dubai and the Emirates Group are in decline, we've heard this before and proved them wrong every time. We're coming back bigger, better and bolder as we always do after a crisis,” said the Emirates chief.

He acknowledged that the airline still faces several challenges, including regional conflict, supply chain issues, and rising fuel and insurance costs. However, he said Emirates remained in a strong position.

“There is a renewed sense of energy, pride in the city and optimism in its future,” he said. “Emirates will soon operate flight schedules as normal. We will continue to take delivery of aircraft on order and progress apace on the retrofit programme.”

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He ended his message by encouraging employees to stay confident about the future of both Dubai and the Emirates Group.

“I want you to believe in the collective future of Dubai and the Emirates Group,” he wrote. “Take confidence in our resilience and our ability to bounce back, no matter what. Above all, back yourself and continue to lead the way as the best professionals in the business.”

Emirates posts record profit Emirates airline on Thursday posted a record full-year net profit despite the ​impact of the Iran war, as the carrier ‌cited strong travel demand throughout most of the period.

The Gulf carrier said in a statement its profit after tax rose ​to $5.4 billion in the 12 months to ​the end of March, up from $5.2 billion in ⁠the same period a year earlier, Reuters reported.

The Dubai-based airline said ​its ⁠parent Emirates Group posted a record revenue of $41 billion, up 3% from a year earlier. The group will ⁠distribute ​total dividends of $1 billion to its ​owner, sovereign wealth fund ICD.