From waterproof fabric to compulsory watch: Indian Emirates flight attendant reveals uniform secrets

An Indian Emirates flight attendant has captured attention online after revealing little-known details about the airline’s distinctive beige uniform. The crew member, Panthi Shah, posted a short video on her Instagram account where she walked viewers through the symbolism and design of the outfit. An Indian Emirates flight attendant shared facts about the airline’s beige uniform.(Instagram/panthi_22)

In the clip, she can be heard saying, “Facts about the Emirates uniform you probably did not know. The uniform is beige in colour, representing the sand dunes and the desert landscape of the UAE. It is also waterproof and made of a special material. The scarf has seven pleats, symbolising the seven emirates of the UAE. Our name badges are written in both Arabic and English, and wearing a watch is compulsory.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was shared with the caption Did you know? and has since been viewed more than 385k times, sparking several reactions.

Internet reacts

Viewers responded with a mix of admiration, appreciation and curiosity. One user commented, “Very informative post,” while another described the attire as “so modest.” Several applauded Shah for sharing the insight, with a user writing, “Thank you for your kind information. It is amazing.”

Others praised the airline itself, with one remarking, “I appreciate Emirates, it is the number one airline in the world.” Another user added, “Looking great there.”

Not everyone was convinced by the significance of the details, however. A sceptical comment read, “It is not necessary to know all of this, how is it going to help a flyer?”