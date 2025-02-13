Emirates flight attendant’s BTS video goes viral: Airline denies firing crew over policy violations

Emirates has denied firing crew members over a viral behind-the-scenes (BTS) video in which they violated several safety policies. In a statement to Gulf News, the UAE flag carrier said it was aware of the video and was investigating the case, but no crew members had been sacked because of it. Amanda King shared a BTS video of her life as an Emirates crew member.(YouTube/@Amanda_kingxx)

“Emirates is aware of the video mentioned and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew was dismissed as a result,” an Emirates spokesperson said in the statement.

The viral BTS video

The video at the centre of the controversy is titled “Behind The Scenes as EMIRATES CABIN CREW - Things you DON'T see as a Passenger.” At the time of writing, it had over 1.3 million views on YouTube, where it was posted eight months ago by former Emirates flight attendant Amanda King.

According to Aero Time, Amanda King is an Australian citizen who regularly posted about her life as a Dubai-based employee of Emirates. Her vlogs includes ‘get ready with me’ videos, footage of layovers, the perks she gets as an aviation professional and more.

In May 2024, she uploaded a video which showed her getting ready for a flight from Dubai to Shanghai.

The violations

King was seen breaching several safety protocols in her BTS video. These included unauthorised food preparation and restricted area access, reported Gulf News.

In the video, King brought her boyfriend, who was a passenger on the flight, to the crew rest area. The crew rest compartment or CRC is a part of the aircraft dedicated for crew to take breaks. Passengers are restricted from entering the CRC.

King was also seen baking a cake in the galley and asking another crew member to switch seats so she could sit closer to her boyfriend.

King had resigned from Emirates by the time the video was uploaded to YouTube in May 2024.