Emirates flight attendant breaks down in tears as colleagues surprise her with a heartfelt farewell

An emotional video of an Emirates flight attendant bidding farewell to her colleagues has grabbed attention online. The clip, shared on Instagram by cabin crew member Simona Sauta, shows her visibly emotional as fellow attendants cheer and applaud during the farewell. An emotional Emirates flight attendant’s farewell video touched hearts online.(Instagram/simona.sauta)

The video shows Sauta seated on a bus, wiping away tears while surrounded by her colleagues. They can be heard saying “awww” before breaking into applause, making the farewell even more heartwarming.

Take a look here at the clip:

The message behind the video

A text overlay on the clip reads: “No one tells you how emotional it gets when you have reached the end and you realise how far you have come after working so hard for so long.”

Reactions pouring in from viewers

The farewell struck a chord online, amassing nearly 42,000 views and prompting a wave of heartfelt reactions. Viewers poured in with warm wishes, with one writing, “Wishing you all the best on your new chapter in life, beautiful,” while another admitted, “This kind of farewell also made me emotional.”

Another user wrote, “Wishing you all the best on your new adventure,” while a fourth noted, “This is so heartwarming to see such a beautiful farewell.” Some users even reflected on how inspiring the moment was, with one person saying, “Wishing you the best new adventures, I am sure whatever you do next will be amazing.” Others admitted they found themselves unexpectedly moved, with one writing, “I never thought a simple farewell could make me emotional too.”

Another viewer added, “watching this made me tear up, goodbyes are always the hardest.”