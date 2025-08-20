'That happiness': Emirates cabin crew flies home to surprise grandmother on her birthday, video melts hearts
A heartwarming Reel captured an Emirates cabin crew reuniting with her grandmother in Kerala after two years.
An emotional video has captured the heartwarming moment an Emirates cabin crew member flew home from Dubai to Kerala to surprise her grandmother on her birthday after being apart for two years.
The young cabin crew member, Zainab Roshna, shared an Instagram Reel of the emotional reunion with her grandmother, where she also gifted her a beautiful gold bangle.
“Happy Birthday, Ummumma (grandmother). It was my first gold gift to her, so I was adamant that I would personally honor her. That's why I flew from Dubai to Kerala,” the caption of the post reads.
The heartfelt gesture and the emotional reunion have left viewers moved, with many praising the granddaughter’s love and dedication.
Surprised grandmother with a gold bangle:
In the video, the cabin crew can be seen walking in and presenting her grandmother with a gold bangle. She explained that this was her first-ever gold gift to her grandmother, and she felt strongly that it had to be given in person.
“I was adamant that I would personally honour her,” she wrote, adding that no distance could stop her from being by her grandmother’s side on the special day.
Social media reacts:
The video quickly drew warm reactions online, with viewers praising Roshna for her heartfelt gesture. Many called the reunion “beautiful” and “emotional,” while others said the gold bangle made the surprise even more special.
One of the users, Fari K Khan, commented, “Beautiful smile of grandmother.”
A second user, Prashant, commented, “That Happiness”.
“So heartwarming”, Sheik Abdullah commented.
The reunion video received an outpouring of love on Instagram, with users touched by the grandmother’s emotional reaction.