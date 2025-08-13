'Absolutely adorable': Emirates cabin crew surprises her grandparents on flight

An Emirates cabin crew member has won the internet’s heart after surprising her grandparents during a flight. The heart-touching moment, captured on video, has gone viral on TikTok. An Emirates flight attendant's sweet surprise for grandparents onboard melted hearts.( @rjustin137/TikTok)

The video shows the Emirates crew member standing by the aircraft door, clearly waiting eagerly to greet them. As her grandparents board the flight, her grandmother spots her first. At that moment, she appears shocked, stopping for a second before realising who it is. Her expression quickly changes to joy as she moves in for a tight hug.

Her grandfather follows with a big smile and hugs his granddaughter warmly. His face shows how proud and happy he feels to see her in her cabin crew uniform.

The video was originally shared by @rjustin137 on TikTok and was later reposted on Instagram by @lovindubai, with the caption, “Grandparents are simply the best.”

Check out the video here:

Priceless reaction of grandparents:

Seeing their granddaughter in the cabin crew uniform of the Dubai airline left the grandparents stunned at first. The grandmother hugged her tightly, while the grandfather’s big smile showed his pride and happiness.

Internet reacts with joy:

The video quickly went viral, with internet users reacting with joy and admiration. Instagram users called the moment “heartwarming” and “priceless".

One of the users commented, “I know the feeling, I feel it also whenever I travel and my husband is the Captain taking us on the flight.”

A second user commented, “Absolutely adorable.”

Comments were full of love and emojis, showing how much people were touched by the grandparents’ happy and proud reactions.