Pilot’s sweet surprise for his mother during flight melts hearts on internet. Watch

A pilot’s heartfelt gesture towards his mother during a flight has captured the hearts of internet. The touching moment, shared by Aswath Pushpan on Instagram, has gone viral, amassing over eight million views to date. A viral video showed a pilot's heartfelt gesture towards his mother on a flight.(Instagram/ashhwathh )

A special announcement for passengers

Aswath, who was piloting the flight, made a surprise announcement before take-off, sharing a personal moment with the passengers. The video opens with him embracing his mother at the gate, preparing for what would be a memorable flight.

"I have a very special announcement to make today," Aswath told the passengers as the plane began to taxi. "I have a very special guest on board this flight. This person is someone whom I always take to the grocery store or the salon, and today, it's the first time I'm taking her to another country." He went on to reveal, "This special person is none other than my mum."

The passengers responded with applause, touched by the sincere words of the pilot.

Online reactions

The video quickly gained traction on internet, where viewers were deeply moved by the sweet gesture. Many expressed their admiration for Aswath’s ability to take his mother on such a special trip.

"Such a proud moment for his mother," wrote one viewer, while another commented, "It's the most precious feeling when you're able to give back to your parents."

"Every mother deserves a moment like this," said another viewer, emphasising how rare and beautiful the gesture was. Others added that it was heartwarming to witness such public displays of affection and gratitude. "This is the kind of love we need to see more of in the world," one comment read.

Some also reflected on their own relationships with their parents, with one saying, "Makes me want to take my parents on a trip too!" Another user noted, "What a wonderful son he must be – lucky mother."