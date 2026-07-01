Indian couple in Dubai shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expense breakdown, internet calls it 'very realistic'
An Indian couple shared a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, revealing that they spend around 13,000 to 14,000 UAE dirhams every month.
An Indian couple living in Dubai has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, revealing that they spend around 13,000 to 14,000 UAE dirhams (approximately ₹3.34 lakh - ₹3.6 lakh) every month, excluding travel, luxury shopping and other discretionary spending.
The couple, who post on Instagram under the username @vis_and_vadapav, shared a video explaining where most of their money goes each month. The clip has sparked a discussion, with many users calling their estimates more realistic than the often-circulated claims about the cost of living in Dubai.
In the video, the couple says their biggest monthly expense is an EMI of 6,000 dirhams (around ₹1.5 lakh). They spend another 1,500 dirhams (approximately ₹39,000) on utilities.
When it comes to food, the couple explained that they do not cook much at home. As a result, their grocery bill is around 500 dirhams (nearly ₹13,000) per month, while restaurant expenses add up to about 1,500 dirhams (nearly ₹39,000).
Transportation is another significant expense. The husband spends around 1,700 dirhams (around ₹44,000) a month on his car, covering petrol, parking and Salik toll charges. The woman, who works in Abu Dhabi and commutes from Dubai several days a week, says her transportation costs range between 1,700 and 2,000 dirhams ( ₹44,000 and ₹51,000) every month.
The couple also spends 250 dirhams (approximately ₹6,000) on a weekly cleaner and sets aside around 1,000 dirhams (around ₹26,000) for miscellaneous expenses.
Summing it up, they say their fixed monthly expenses come to around 13,000 to 14,000 dirhams ( ₹3.34 lakh to ₹3.6 lakh), adding that the figure does not include travelling or any extravagant shopping.
In the caption accompanying the post, the couple wrote, "Here's what it costs us as a couple living in Dubai... Please note: This is almost fixed monthly expenses - Any fancy dinner, activities are over and above this!"
HT.com has reached out to the couple. The article will be updated once a response is received.
(Also Read: ' ₹28,000 rent, ₹20,000 on weekend trips': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses, internet reacts)
What did social media say?
The video prompted several users to compare the figures with their own experiences of living in the UAE.
"Thankfully someone has speak truth about the average expense i dont know how ppl are giving fake information to viewers by mentioning 400-500 AED full expense," one user commented.
"Very realistic," wrote another.
A third user pointed out, "Schools, kids expense is major after rent here."
"Crying in Dirhams," joked another commenter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More