Indian couple in Dubai shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expense breakdown, internet calls it 'very realistic'

An Indian couple living in Dubai has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, revealing that they spend around 13,000 to 14,000 UAE dirhams (approximately ₹3.34 lakh - ₹3.6 lakh) every month, excluding travel, luxury shopping and other discretionary spending. The couple shared that they spend around 13,000 to 14,000 UAE dirhams every month. (X/@visa_and_vadapav)

The couple, who post on Instagram under the username @vis_and_vadapav, shared a video explaining where most of their money goes each month. The clip has sparked a discussion, with many users calling their estimates more realistic than the often-circulated claims about the cost of living in Dubai.

In the video, the couple says their biggest monthly expense is an EMI of 6,000 dirhams (around ₹1.5 lakh). They spend another 1,500 dirhams (approximately ₹39,000) on utilities.

When it comes to food, the couple explained that they do not cook much at home. As a result, their grocery bill is around 500 dirhams (nearly ₹13,000) per month, while restaurant expenses add up to about 1,500 dirhams (nearly ₹39,000).

Transportation is another significant expense. The husband spends around 1,700 dirhams (around ₹44,000) a month on his car, covering petrol, parking and Salik toll charges. The woman, who works in Abu Dhabi and commutes from Dubai several days a week, says her transportation costs range between 1,700 and 2,000 dirhams ( ₹44,000 and ₹51,000) every month.

The couple also spends 250 dirhams (approximately ₹6,000) on a weekly cleaner and sets aside around 1,000 dirhams (around ₹26,000) for miscellaneous expenses.

Summing it up, they say their fixed monthly expenses come to around 13,000 to 14,000 dirhams ( ₹3.34 lakh to ₹3.6 lakh), adding that the figure does not include travelling or any extravagant shopping.

In the caption accompanying the post, the couple wrote, "Here's what it costs us as a couple living in Dubai... Please note: This is almost fixed monthly expenses - Any fancy dinner, activities are over and above this!"

HT.com has reached out to the couple. The article will be updated once a response is received.