' 28,000 rent, 20,000 on weekend trips': Bengaluru woman breaks down 71,000 monthly expenses, internet reacts

Bengaluru is one of the most expensive cities to live in India, especially for young professionals working in the tech industry. From rent and daily expenses to travel and lifestyle choices, monthly budgets can vary widely and often surprise people. Now, a Bengaluru-based software engineer has sparked a discussion online after breaking down her monthly expenses, revealing that she spent around ₹71,000 in May on rent, food, shopping, travel and other lifestyle costs while living in the city.

The techie revealed that she spent around ₹71,000 in May. (Instagram/@anjaliclickss)

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Sharing the details in an Instagram video, Anjali, a software engineer at Atlassian, described herself as a "corporate girl living in Bangalore" and gave viewers a detailed look at her monthly budget. She said she believes spending around ₹71,000 is "not bad for adulting in a big city like Bangalore."

In the clip, Anjali revealed that her biggest expense is rent and maintenance for her 1BHK apartment, which costs ₹28,000 a month. She spends another ₹1,000 on water and electricity.

She said that her workplace provides breakfast and lunch on weekdays, so her food expenses remain relatively low. However, she said that she pays ₹3,000 every month for a cook who prepares dinner, while groceries cost another ₹3,000 to ₹4,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Transportation expenses are also limited as her company provides office cab services. She shared that she spends around ₹3,000 every month on gym membership, Wi-Fi, RO water services and subscriptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transportation expenses are also limited as her company provides office cab services. She shared that she spends around ₹3,000 every month on gym membership, Wi-Fi, RO water services and subscriptions. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Anjali, a sizeable chunk of her monthly budget goes towards leisure. She said she spends ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 on dining out, weekend activities and shopping. She also enjoys taking 3-4 day trips from Bengaluru, which add another ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 to her monthly expenses.

After adding up all these costs, Anjali revealed that her expenses for May came to approximately ₹71,000.

HT.com has reached out to Anjali. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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(Also Read: Rude couple mistakes 26-year-old Bengaluru flat owner for blue-collar worker due to ‘clothes, complexion’)

Social media reactions

The post drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some calling the spending excessive and others saying it accurately reflects the cost of living in Bengaluru.

One user wrote, "While most of these are worthless spending like shopping from premium brands, posh lifestyle etc. I would recommend you to invest in some appreciating assets like house, plot, US stocks or valuable certifications. So that after 40s you will thank your younger version for taking all these steps. All thanks for motivational speakers, I was able to get out of these GenZ things."

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"Her expenses is salary of most of people in Bangalore," commented another.

" ₹71k monthly expenses in Bangalore? Meanwhile me: surviving on ₹10k a month," wrote a third user.

"I lived in bangalore and its a justified expense. People in comment doesn't know the rent in bangalore it seems. 28k is fair for a good location coz it does matter. I moved to tier 3 at my parent's house still the personal expenses are around 50k," said another.