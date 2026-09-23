Gurugram traffic police issue advisory ahead of MCG repair work at AIT Chowk
Gurugram traffic police will divert vehicles at AIT Chowk from 11 pm to 1.30 am for MCG pipeline repair work.
Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory announcing a two-and-a-half-hour road restriction at AIT Chowk late Wednesday night to facilitate emergency repair of a leaking Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) water pipeline, with vehicles being diverted via Wazirabad in Haryana.
The advisory said commuters travelling towards Sector 54 metro station will face disruptions late Wednesday night, as a section near the AIT Chowk roundabout will be temporarily shut to repair a leaking water pipeline. Vehicles coming from Ghata Power House will be diverted onto the service road via Wazirabad. Commuters can take a U-turn near the CNG pump to rejoin Golf Course Road, the advisory added.
The restriction will remain in effect for two and a half hours, starting from 11 pm on Wednesday till 1.30 am on Thursday.
According to traffic police officers, the diversion is being implemented to facilitate emergency civil repair work undertaken by the MCG on the route connecting the Ghata Power House to the Sector-54 metro station. The leakage was identified along the pipeline near the AIT Chowk roundabout, necessitating excavation and repair operations across the carriageway.
Traffic police officers said personnel will be deployed along the diversion route to guide motorists and prevent snarls, particularly for heavy vehicles and late-night delivery fleets frequenting the corridor. They said the late-night slot was chosen to minimise traffic disruption.
Traffic police have requested residents to plan their journey accordingly and advised them to reach out to the traffic numbers for updates or assistance during the closure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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