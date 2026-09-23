India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 6: Roshibina Devi's gold bout, hockey clash vs South Korea headline action

India’s Asian Games campaign moves into a medal-heavy sixth day on September 24, with Roshibina Devi fighting for gold in wushu, several rowing crews contesting finals and Pranati Nayak featuring in the women’s vault final. Athletics also gathers momentum, while India’s men’s hockey and kabaddi teams return to action during a packed programme stretching from before sunrise until the evening. Roshibina Devi will be looking to get India's second Gold in the games. (X Images)

The day begins as early as 5:10 AM IST when Balraj Panwar races in the men’s single sculls Final A. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan follow in the men’s double sculls final at 5:30 AM, before Roshibina Devi takes centre stage against China’s Xiaoyu Zhang in the women’s 60kg Sanda final at 6:10 AM.

Shooting offers another cluster of medal possibilities. Kedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj and Kamaljeet begin the men’s 10m air pistol qualification at 6:15 AM, with the team competition also decided in the same session. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal begin the skeet mixed team qualification at 6:30 AM, with the final scheduled for 11:15 AM.