Chakra Horoscope Today, September 19, 2026: Passion and renewal may bring a refreshing emotional shift for this one sign

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root and Heart Chakras Aries may feel caught at an impasse while carrying bittersweet emotions. You could be torn between holding onto what once mattered and accepting that circumstances have changed. Don't force an answer simply to escape uncertainty.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit with your feet firmly grounded and place one hand over your heart. Repeat LAM, followed by YAM, while taking ten slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, avocado, spinach or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz: Keep it close when you need grounding while processing complicated emotions.

Career and finance: A professional deadlock may require patience rather than pressure. Hematite can support an intention for stability and practical decision-making.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Guilt may cause Taurus to keep revisiting an old choice. Take responsibility where appropriate, but don't turn accountability into endless self-punishment. The lesson is more valuable than the blame.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and visualise golden light filling the area. Repeat RAM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Yellow Jasper: Use it as a reminder to move from self-blame toward confidence.

Career and finance: Don't let guilt make you undervalue your work or accept unfair demands. Tiger Eye can support stronger professional boundaries.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Acceptance helps Gemini find peace today. You may not love the circumstances you are dealing with, but acknowledging reality can free up energy that has been spent resisting it. Accepting something doesn't mean giving up.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and take ten slow breaths. Repeat YAM while visualising green light around your chest.

What to eat or drink: Green apple, spinach, avocado or cucumber water.

Crystal remedy: Unakite: Keep it nearby during reflection or emotional processing.

Career and finance: Accepting what isn't working can help you redirect your professional energy more wisely. Jade can support an intention for stability and balanced growth.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Forgiveness is Cancer's healing theme. You may be ready to release resentment toward another person or yourself. Forgiveness doesn't require forgetting the past or removing healthy boundaries; it simply allows you to stop carrying unnecessary emotional weight.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM ten times. With each exhale, imagine releasing one old grievance.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or rose herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Use it during journaling or emotional healing.

Career and finance: Don't allow an old professional conflict to keep influencing current choices. Malachite can support an intention for transformation and forward movement.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Solar Plexus Chakras Leo is being reminded that service and self-worth can coexist. Helping others is meaningful, but you shouldn't have to earn your value by constantly being useful. Give generously while remembering that your needs matter too.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your solar plexus. Repeat YAM, followed by RAM, for several breaths.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, bananas or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone: Carry it as a reminder of healthy confidence and self-worth.

Career and finance: Don't become the person who always takes on extra work without recognition. Pyrite can support an intention for visibility and fair financial reward.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Heart Chakras Virgo is on a quest, but joy is part of the journey. You don't need to wait until you have every answer before allowing yourself to enjoy the present. Curiosity and lightness can actually help your intuition become clearer.

Chakra balancing practice: Take a mindful walk and notice five things that bring you joy. Later, sit quietly and repeat OM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, green apple, leafy greens or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite: Keep it close while exploring new ideas or directions.

Career and finance: Stay curious about new possibilities without abandoning what already works. Green Aventurine can support an intention for opportunity and positive growth.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Libra may be working harder than necessary today. A packed schedule can create the illusion of progress while leaving little energy for meaningful priorities. Ground yourself before adding another task.

Chakra balancing practice: Put your phone away for ten minutes, plant both feet firmly on the ground and repeat LAM slowly.

What to eat or drink: Carrots, sweet potato, beetroot or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it as a grounding reminder to maintain sustainable energy.

Career and finance: Prioritise high impact work rather than simply staying busy. Hematite can support discipline and focus.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral and Heart Chakras Passion and renewal bring Scorpio a refreshing emotional shift. Something that once felt stagnant may begin to feel alive again. Allow yourself to want something new without allowing the past to dictate what you deserve.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand below your navel and the other over your heart. Repeat VAM, followed by YAM, while breathing slowly.

What to eat or drink: Mangoes, oranges, spinach or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian: Carry it when you want to reconnect with enthusiasm and creative energy.

Career and finance: A renewed passion for a project could create fresh professional momentum. Citrine can support an intention for motivated growth and abundance.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Gratitude helps Sagittarius recognise what is already present instead of constantly chasing the next milestone. Appreciating your current blessings doesn't mean you have to stop wanting more; it simply creates a healthier foundation for ambition.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down five things you genuinely appreciate. Place your hand over your heart and repeat YAM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine: Keep it close during your gratitude practice.

Career and finance: Appreciate existing progress while continuing to build toward your goals. Jade can support an intention for sustainable prosperity.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Capricorn's instinct may be particularly strong today. You may sense that something is worth investigating before you have all the details. Listen to your inner signal, but combine intuition with facts when making important decisions.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes for five minutes and focus on the space between your eyebrows. Repeat OM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, walnuts or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Use it during reflection when you want greater intuitive clarity.

Career and finance: If something doesn't feel right professionally, investigate before committing. Fluorite can support discernment and strategic thinking.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Faith asks Aquarius to keep moving even when the final outcome isn't visible. You may not have control over the timing, but you can choose to remain hopeful while continuing to take practical action.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in prayer or meditation. Repeat OM slowly and release one worry about the future.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Keep it nearby during meditation or prayer.

Career and finance: Don't abandon a goal just because results are taking time. Clear Quartz crystal can support an intention for clarity and trust in timing.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Heart Chakras Wisdom and balance guide Pisces today. An experience from the past may help you understand a current situation more clearly. Instead of reacting from emotion alone, combine what your heart feels with what your experience has taught you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one between your eyebrows. Take ten slow breaths while repeating YAM, followed by OM.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, blueberries, avocado or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite: Keep it nearby when you need emotional clarity and perspective.

Career and finance: Use lessons from previous experiences before making an important professional decision. Fluorite can support balanced judgement and thoughtful planning.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163