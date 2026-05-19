PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Democracy, rule of law make us natural partners,’ says PM after India-Nordic summit

May 19, 2026 6:48:25 PM IST

PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Finnish PM Petteri Orpo during the joint press conference after the India-Nordic Summit said the Nordic countries share several objectives with India, including on climate change.

“In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values and interests. Nordics share many objectives with India, for example, strengthening the rule-based international order and responding to climate change with sustained multilateral action,” Orpo said.