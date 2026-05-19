PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Democracy, rule of law make us natural partners,’ says PM after India-Nordic summit
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: During his Norway visit, the Prime Minister discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties with the country in areas like clean energy, trade, sustainability and digitalisation.
- 1 Mins ago‘Nordics share many objectives with India,’ says Finnish PM
- 4 Mins ago‘Nordic countries’ investment in India rose by 200%,' says PM Modi
- 8 Mins agoNordic countries important partners, bilateral trade increased about 4 times, says PM Modi
- 10 Mins ago‘Special progress in India-Nordic relations in last few years,’ says PM Modi
- 25 Mins agoPM Modi to leave for Italy, land in Rome at 7.30 pm
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Norway on Tuesday, and is now expected to land in Rome, Italy as part of the last leg of his five nation tour. During his Norway visit, the Prime Minister discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties with the country in areas like clean energy, trade, sustainability and digitalisation. PM Modi further held meetings with his counterparts from Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Denmark....Read More
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Nordics share many objectives with India,’ says Finnish PM
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Finnish PM Petteri Orpo during the joint press conference after the India-Nordic Summit said the Nordic countries share several objectives with India, including on climate change.
“In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values and interests. Nordics share many objectives with India, for example, strengthening the rule-based international order and responding to climate change with sustained multilateral action,” Orpo said.
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Nordic countries’ investment in India rose by 200%,' says PM Modi
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the investment from Nordic countries into India increased by 200 per cent over the last decade.
“Rapidly increasing trade and investment have contributed to India's growth story. It has also played a very positive role in the economy of Nordic countries, and created thousands of new jobs,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Nordic countries important partners, bilateral trade increased about 4 times, says PM Modi
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the joint statement at the end of India-Nordic Summit, said that bilateral trade between India and Nordic countries had gone up by about four times.
“In 10 years, our bilateral trade has increased about 4 times. Investment fund of Nordic countries is becoming an important partners in India's rapid growth,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Special progress in India-Nordic relations in last few years,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been “special progress” in India's relations with Nordic countries in the last few years.
“To provide energy and speed to our relations with Nordic countries, we formed this format eight years ago. I am delighted that in the last few years, we have seen special progress in our relations,” he said during the joint statement at the end of the India-Nordic Summit.
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: PM Modi to leave for Italy, land in Rome at 7.30 pm
PM Modi in Italy Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finished his visit to Norway, wherein he participated in the third India-Nordic Summit.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Italy soon, as part of the last leg of his five nation tour. PM Modi will land in Rome at around 7.30 pm IST.