From Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter to Hailey Beiber, Sofia Richie, a look at celebs with popular Erewhon smoothies

Smoothies make for a super quick breakfast, perfect for people who are constantly on the go. It also helps use up any and all leftover veggies or fruits that might be going bad. Thrown into freezer-safe bags, you can save over-ripe ingredients, without adding to food waste. Another perk to smoothies are that you can hide nutritious foods in it and they will be relished by picky eaters, both young and old. One of Erewhon's most popular smoothies - Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie(instagram)

Smoothies from Erewhon that can cost a pretty penny, but packed with ingredients that are “good for you” have caught people’s attention. This super luxurious grocery store chain, with many outlets in Los Angeles, USA, is a celebrity hotspot. It is frequented by several well-known names like The Kardahsian-Jenner sisters, the Hadid sisters, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Simu Lu, to name a few.

Model Kendall Jenner poses with her own Erehwon smoothie(Instagram)

The grocery store has been going viral on social media, as they have been teaming up with celebrities like models Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more. Their uber-bougie smoothies can range anywhere from $18 (RS1,507)to $23 (RS1,926), which has also led to several dupe recipes being shared online. It has also generated an entire sub-genre of content creators making videos such as “Trying foods at Erewhon” or “Tasting Erewhon’s (insert cost and food name)”. The smoothies sell like hotcakes as they are based on the premise that if one were to consume these drinks, they too would be able to achieve the physique, beauty, and more like the celebs endorsing it.

And what makes these smoothies even more interesting are the ingredients that are added to them. This ain’t your usual ‘everything but the kitchen sink’ kind of drink. Each beverage has some typical things like milk (dairy-free, of course), along with coffee, matcha or cocoa powder, or flavour boosters like cinnamon, vanilla, dates, etc. Fruits like bananas, mangoes, strawberries, blueberries, and coconuts, are also added. However, what gets the register ringing and your ears perked up are a few wacky ingredients like lucuma, mesquite, maca, MCT oil, spirulina, chlorella, and sea moss, to name a few.

Recently, the grocery store launched a new drink with the current IT Girl, singer Sabrina Carpenter and music veteran Katy Perry. We look at the different smoothies that have the girlies in a chokehold:

Sabrina Carpenter's Short N Sweet Smoothie

To promote her new album, Short n' Sweet, the singer joined hands with the luxury grocery chain to create a smoothie of the same name - The Short N Sweet Smoothie. The sky-blue drink has a sweet vanilla and fruity flavour with beauty-boosting Collagen and antioxidant-rich Kos Blue Spirulina. It is lightly sweetened with natural honey and retails for $23.

Sabrina Carpenter smiles coyly with her special Short N Sweet Smoothie(instagram)

You can add other ingredients like Mikuna Chocho Plant Protein to this drink, along with coconut water and coconut cream. To this, a variety of fruits are added like Mango, pineapple, along with strawberries.

Katy Perry's The Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie

Katy Perry shows off her new smoothie(instagram)

Titled ‘The Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie’ this drink is Inspired by the signer’s forthcoming album ‘143’. It is a burst of flavours with orange juice, pineapple chunks and a goji and pitaya glaze, which is balanced out with almond milk and coconut whip. This drink also contains euphoria powder that helps with joy, along with vanilla collagen, carrots and Lucuma. This limited edition drop with cost $22 and proceeds will be donated to to Perry’s nonprofit organization that helps underprivileged kids through the arts.

Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie

One of the chain’s most in-demand smoothies, that kind of propelled their virality is their collaboration with model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber. She has started several beauty trends, including strawberry makeup, latte makeup and nails inspired by glazed doughnuts, to name a few.

In her $20 smoothie, you will “yummiest skin supporting” ingredients such as almond milk⁠, strawberries⁠, vanilla collagen⁠, hyaluronic acid⁠, coconut cream⁠, sea moss gel and avocado⁠s. The Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is sweetened with maple syrup⁠ and dates⁠, along with an in-house strawberry glaze⁠.

Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 ur GUTS smoothie

The singer’s Good 4 ur GUTS smoothie, though available for a limited time only, was done by charity. A portion of the proceeds were donated to Olivia Rodrigo’s #fund4good to support Women’s Healthcare. The gut-friendly smoothie was a delicious blend of organic fruits, organic avocado, ION gut support, pomegranate kombucha, and other gut-friendly ingredients.

Olivia Rodrigo takes a sip of her Good 4 ur GUTS smoothie(instagram)

Tehe other ingredients include oats, sea buckthorn puree, honey, and protein chocolate maca. The $18 smoothie also contained organic coconut cream, organic strawberries, organic dates, organic blueberries, organic mango, organic acai, and organic avocado.

Sofia Richie Grainge's The Sweet Cherry Smoothie

Another IT girl who has a major influence on beauty and fashion girls on social media is new mum Sofia Richie Grainge. Her ‘The Sweet Cherry Smoothie’ is a tart and creamy drink that harnesses the rich flavour of Grainge’s favourite superfruit - dark cherries. This release was also timed during the trending sleepy girl mocktail that was going viral on social media. Featuring tart cherry juice and magnesium, this drink is supposed to help you fall asleep.

It featured ingredients such as organic tart cherry juice and dark sweet cherries, vanilla colostrum, Magnesium Powder, and maple syrup. To the $21 smoothie, they also added unsweetened almond milk, pineapples, avocados, coconut cream and pitaya powder. Some of the proceeds from the smoothie sales are donated an NGO that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for women worldwide.