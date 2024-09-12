Nikki Garcia officially files for divorce after DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev's arrest on domestic violence charges

Nikki Garcia, the estranged wife of professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, has officially filed for divorce. This action comes less than two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges. The couple, who share a 4-year-old son named Matteo, have been navigating a tumultuous period in their married life, and this legal move signifies a clear separation of their paths. Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev following his recent arrest on domestic violence charges. (pic- Instagram)

Nikki Garcia files for divorce

According to TMZ, former WWE star Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) filed for divorce in Napa Valley, California, on Wednesday, September 11. Just a month earlier, DWTS pro-Artem Chigvintsev, who is no longer part of the show, was arrested on charges of corporal injury to a spouse.

Hours after the arrest, a source told the outlet that Garcia had contacted a divorce lawyer and was later seen without her wedding ring boarding a private jet with their child. While the news surprised many fans, friends of the couple weren’t as shocked. Sources close to the pair revealed that their marriage had always been “volatile.” Notably, the police have not yet disclosed the name of the victim involved in the incident.

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev signal the end of their marriage

The power couple, married for two years, are reportedly heading toward a rocky end to their union. On August 29, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa Valley and booked into Napa County Jail with a $25,000 bail, reports PEOPLE. He was released in less than an hour. According to reports and the call records, Artem was the first to call 911, alleging that Nikki hit him with a shoe.

However, it should be noted that Nikki’s name was not mentioned in the official documents. At the time, a representative for Garcia told PEOPLE, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Following the domestic violence incident, Nikki Garcia reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Artem Chigvintsev and stopped wearing her wedding ring, signalling the end of their marriage. Artem’s actions also spoke volumes: he was seen erasing and then restoring his wife’s name on his Instagram bio, fueling rumours of separation.

Less than a week after the alleged altercation, Garcia made her first public appearance at Netflix’s Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef hot dog eating contest. “I’m so happy to be here,” Nikki told the crowd, putting on a brave face for the event. However, fans were quick to notice her emerald engagement ring and wedding band missing in the frame.