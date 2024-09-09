‘Sex-based quid pro quo relationship’: California senator sued for alleged harassment of staffer

Marie Alvarado-Gil, a California state senator, has been accused of forcing a married former staffer into entering a “sex-based quid pro quo relationship” that left him with severe back and hip injuries. The female senator's former chief of staff, Chad Condit – son of former Congressman Gary Condit, reportedly filed a lawsuit against her last week for pressuring him to perform X-rated acts while travelling for work. State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, D-Jackson, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alvarado-Gil announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, that she is switching to the Republican Party. (AP)

According to the suit filed in Sacramento Superior Court, Condit claimed that he reluctantly did sexual favours for the Democrat-turned-Republican politician to keep his job.

Marie Alvarado-Gil's former chief of staff had to undergo back surgery for his alleged injuries as a result of her sexual demands

Suing Alvarado-Gil for allegedly creating a “hostile work environment,” the US senator's former chief of staff's lawsuit also alleges that during their final encounter, the senator asked him to do oral sex inside the confined space of a small car, riddling him with a back injury and resulting in three herniated discs and a collapsed hip.

“This was a sex-based quid pro quo relationship of unwelcome advances and sexual behaviours coupled with punishment and flexing of power,” the suit charges.

Additionally, Condit's complaint emphasises that he was fired in December as he continued turning down Alvardo-Gil's advances, using his back injury as an excuse. Before that, the senator—also married and with six children—allegedly abused her power and signed a disciplinary letter, levelling accusations of inappropriate behaviour against her former aide.

The senator's ex-staffer adds in the suit that she had a “lifetime free pass” to cheat on her husband. Alvarado-Gil, portrayed as an “erratic” and “controlling” boss in the suit, first hired Condit as her chief of staff in 2022 after being elected to power. Back then, the senator was still a member of the Democratic Party.

Female California senator's attorney rubbished the allegations levelled against her by Chad Condit

Since the emergence of Condit's lawsuit, the senator's attorney has also counter-attacked her former aide's accusations.

“A disgruntled former employee has fabricated an outlandish story, presented without evidence, to get a payday,” Ognian Gavrilov slammed the suit in a statement to Politico.

“We expect that the senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims.”

The California senator switched teams to the Republican side last month, saying, “The Democratic Party is not the party that I signed up for decades ago.”