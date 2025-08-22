Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi plan to expand family beyond adopted kid; ‘Stranger Things’ star drops major hint

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl, the couple announced on Instagram on August 21. The Stranger Things star and singer Jon Bon Jovi's son tied the knot last year. Millie Bobby Brown shared that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi, have no plans to stop at one baby(AP)

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption”, they said, adding, “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” The message ended with “And then there were 3.”

Even before the announcement, Mille Bobby Brown, best known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series, shared her views on early parenthood, while speaking on the Smartless podcast on March 10.

"I’m still really young. But my mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19.”

Bongiovi was well aware of where Millie stood all the while, the 21-year-old added. “Jake knows how important it is to me. Like, of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

The actor also shared that she had no plans of just stopping at one baby.

What Millie Bobby Brown said about more babies

Millie Bobby Brown was pretty candid when sharing her thoughts about being a mother, and how many babies she wants. Even when speaking on the podcast, Brown made it evident she had no plans to stop at one baby.

“I really want a big family,” she said, adding, “I’m one of four, he’s one of four, so it is in our future.”

Millie also shared that she was ready to welcome a little one into their lives, but Jake, 23, wanted to wait till they had tied the knot and made things official.

At the time, she had also said she was open to adoption – something that has now come true for the couple.

“For me, my home is full of love for anyone and anything,” Millie had said, adding, “So that’s kind of where we’re at. We’re wanting to start a family and it doesn’t matter in what way or when, but it will happen for sure.”

The child will likely grow up on the farm in Georgia where Millie and Jon have moved. Speaking to Vanity Fair about life there, Millie Bobby Brown had said “…there is, you know, laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place. There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive.”