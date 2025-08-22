Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopt child, fans joke 'all before Stranger Things 5'

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby daughter, the Stranger Things star revealed on Instagram. Amid the anticipation of Stranger Things Season 5, which will premiere on Netflix this November, fans were quick to react to the news on the internet. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome first child via adoption.(Instagram)

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," read the message by Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram.

"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” it concluded. The couple has yet to reveal the name of their daughter.

Also read: Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi team up for a time-travel rom-com; here’s what to know

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's announcement

While Millie Bobby Brown disabled comments on her Instagram post, fans took to X to react to the news. Only last year in May, Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, the son of rockstar, Bon Jovi. And now, at age 21, when most people usually graduate from college, Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother.

Speaking of which, a fan commented: “millie bobby brown is married and adopted a child at 21… i need to get my life together.”

We are only months away from the Netflix premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 on November 26. Did Millie Bobby Brown deliberately break the news to stir up a frenzy among Stranger Things fans? We’ll never know, but some of the comments seemed to imply that:

“millie bobby brown got married and now has a KID all before stranger things season 5 like what’s happening,” one added on X.

In the same vein, one wrote, “millie bobby brown got married and has a kid now and stranger things season 5 STILL hasn’t dropped.”

According to the BBC, Millie Bobby Brown recently wrapped the shooting of a third Enola Holmes film.

FAQs

Who did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopt?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a girl.

When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get married?

Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.

How old is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown is 21 years old.

What is Millie Bobby Brown’s daughter’s name?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have yet to reveal their daughter’s name.