Millie Bobby Brown reflects on coming up on a year of marriage with Jake Bongiovi: Felt like 2 seconds

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's quiet but adorable romance is set to hit a huge milestone. The couple who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy, last year of May, will soon be coming up on a year of marital bliss, come Spring. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at the red carpet premiere of The Electric State

The actor, who usually tends to keep a low profile except for her work commitments, attended the red carpet premiere of her next big release, sci-fi adventure flick The Electric State in which she is sharing screen space with the likes of Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan.

Jake, like the doting husband he is, of course came out, all suited and booted to support his lady love and boy was their chemistry unmissable. Still flaunting that newlywed glow, Millie dished out how marriage has been treating her so far.

In a byte to ET, she said, "I think it's just taught me how grateful you should be to enjoy connection and love and friendship. I've had you know, such a joy being able to be married for a year already. It felt like two seconds. I feel like its blinked and it's all you know...so I just cherish and hold on to all the amazing moments you get to experience with your loved ones".

Millie also appears to be in quite the sublime state of mind when it comes to taking the plunge with big changes. For context, the Stranger Things alum is now completely beach blonde! When asked about if the look switcheroo was inspired from her The Electric State character or vice versa, Millie shared how though Michelle (her character in the film) is blonde, the tone she is sporting now is a much more firmer commitment to the shade: "I went a lot blonder than I did in the film. I've never done this before but I figured why not".

The Electric State is set to mark its release on OTT on March 14.