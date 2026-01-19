AR Rahman's children break silence as Kailas Menon calls out hate speech against composer for ‘communal’ comment

Kailas questioned those abusing Rahman under the guise of criticism, writing, “Calling a globally respected artist a 'disgrace', questioning his faith, mocking his recent works, and reducing his lived experience to a 'victim card' is not criticism. It's hate speech presented as opinion.”

The music composer added that Rahman has the freedom to share his experience, adding, “You may disagree with him, but you cannot deny him the freedom to express his experience. What followed, however, has gone far beyond disagreement and entered the space of abuse and character assassination.”

Kailas posted the screengrab of a comment calling Rahman a ‘disgrace to Tamil Nadu and India’. Sharing his opinion on the same, he wrote, “Disagree, don't disgrace. People blaming A. R. Rahman for speaking his mind are missing a basic point. He spoke about how he felt. That is his right.”

After music composer AR Rahman faced backlash for comments he made about ‘communal’ feeling in Bollywood and how Chhaava cashed in on ‘divisiveness’, his daughters Khatija and Raheema broke their silence. They agreed with Malayalam music composer Kailas Menon, who penned a long note on his Instagram asking people to ‘disagree, don’t disgrace’ AR Rahman. (Also Read: AR Rahman breaks silence after backlash and reiterates love for India: ‘Never wished to cause pain’ )

He also reminded people that Rahman is ‘not a random voice’ but someone ‘who carried Indian music to the world, represented the country with dignity, and shaped generations through his work’.

“Decades of contribution to Tamil culture, Indian cinema, and global music do not disappear because an artist expresses a personal view,” he wrote, adding, “You may debate his opinion on a film. You may disagree with his interpretation. That's fair. What is not fair is public humiliation or attacking his integrity to silence what he said. Freedom of speech applies to Rahman as much as it applies to his critics.”

Kailas ended his note with, “Criticism is fine, but outrage without respect says more about us than about him.”

AR Rahman's children respond Rahman’s daughter, composer-singer Khatija, commented under the post with clapping, fire, hundred and heart emojis. She also re-shared Kailas' post on her Instagram stories, clearly agreeing with his take.

Khatija also shared a note that reads, “Dear God, bless my friends who checked in on me without wanting anything in return. Return that love to them multiplied and bless everything they touch.”