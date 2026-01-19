Edit Profile
    AR Rahman's children break silence as Kailas Menon calls out hate speech against composer for ‘communal’ comment

    AR Rahman's daughters Khatija and Raheema have spoken up in support of their father after Kailas Menon called for criticism, not abuse, against the composer.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 11:06 AM IST
    By Neeshita Nyayapati
    After music composer AR Rahman faced backlash for comments he made about ‘communal’ feeling in Bollywood and how Chhaava cashed in on ‘divisiveness’, his daughters Khatija and Raheema broke their silence. They agreed with Malayalam music composer Kailas Menon, who penned a long note on his Instagram asking people to ‘disagree, don’t disgrace’ AR Rahman. (Also Read: AR Rahman breaks silence after backlash and reiterates love for India: ‘Never wished to cause pain’)

    AR Rahman's daughters Khatija and Raheema have spoken up in his support.
    AR Rahman's daughters Khatija and Raheema have spoken up in his support.

    Kailas Menon calls out character assassination against AR Rahman

    Kailas posted the screengrab of a comment calling Rahman a ‘disgrace to Tamil Nadu and India’. Sharing his opinion on the same, he wrote, “Disagree, don't disgrace. People blaming A. R. Rahman for speaking his mind are missing a basic point. He spoke about how he felt. That is his right.”

    The music composer added that Rahman has the freedom to share his experience, adding, “You may disagree with him, but you cannot deny him the freedom to express his experience. What followed, however, has gone far beyond disagreement and entered the space of abuse and character assassination.”

    Kailas questioned those abusing Rahman under the guise of criticism, writing, “Calling a globally respected artist a 'disgrace', questioning his faith, mocking his recent works, and reducing his lived experience to a 'victim card' is not criticism. It's hate speech presented as opinion.”

    He also reminded people that Rahman is ‘not a random voice’ but someone ‘who carried Indian music to the world, represented the country with dignity, and shaped generations through his work’.

    “Decades of contribution to Tamil culture, Indian cinema, and global music do not disappear because an artist expresses a personal view,” he wrote, adding, “You may debate his opinion on a film. You may disagree with his interpretation. That's fair. What is not fair is public humiliation or attacking his integrity to silence what he said. Freedom of speech applies to Rahman as much as it applies to his critics.”

    Kailas ended his note with, “Criticism is fine, but outrage without respect says more about us than about him.”

    AR Rahman's children respond

    Rahman’s daughter, composer-singer Khatija, commented under the post with clapping, fire, hundred and heart emojis. She also re-shared Kailas' post on her Instagram stories, clearly agreeing with his take.

    Khatija also shared a note that reads, “Dear God, bless my friends who checked in on me without wanting anything in return. Return that love to them multiplied and bless everything they touch.”

    Khatija Rahman posted a note about friends checking up on her.
    Khatija Rahman posted a note about friends checking up on her.

    Rahman's other daughter, singer Raheema, also re-shared Kailas' post about her father on her Instagram stories. His son, Ameen, has yet to comment on the controversy.

    Raheema Rahman also posted Kailas Menon's post on her Instagram stories.
    Raheema Rahman also posted Kailas Menon's post on her Instagram stories.

    What did AR Rahman say?

    In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’. On Sunday, he shared a video statement, reinstating his love for the country.

