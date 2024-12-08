AR Rahman to take a year-long break from music post divorce? Daughter Khatija and son Ameen respond

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage. The couple who share three children — son A.R. Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema Rahman — made the announcement through their legal representatives last month. After the news of their separation became public, there were a few rumours that claimed that the music composer is taking a year-long break. Daughter Khatija Rahman and son Ameen have dispelled these rumours and called them baseless. (Also read: AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce lawyer doesn’t rule out reconciliation, says kids’ custody not discussed yet) AR Rahman with ex-wife Saira, daughter Khatija, and son Ameen.

How Khatija and Ameen reacted

Reacting to a now-deleted post on X that claimed that the music composer will be taking a break from work, daughter Khatija said: “Please stop spreading such useless rumours.”

Rahman's son Ameen also stepped forward and reacted to the rumours. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a screenshot of the news article, and called it "Fake News. This is false."

AR Ameen via Instagram Stories.

About the split

AR Rahman and Saira announced their separation and stated it was due to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'. The couple married in 1995. The couple requested privacy in a joint statement that was shared by their lawyer.

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement.

A few days later, the music composer also issued a legal notice addressing defamatory social media content about an alleged affair with his bassist Mohini Dey.