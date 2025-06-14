Indian CEO gifts brand-new SUVs to 25 employees who stood by the company from day one

In a remarkable gesture of employee appreciation, a Chennai-based tech startup, Agilisium, gifted 25 brand-new Hyundai Creta SUVs to its long-serving employees during its 10th anniversary celebration. The grand event was held at the company’s office in Chennai’s World Trade Centre and witnessed the presence of over 500 employees, according to a report by The Hindu Businessline. A Chennai startup gifted SUVs to 25 loyal employees during its 10th anniversary.(LinkedIn/Agilisium Consulting)

LinkedIn post captures the moment

Agilisium’s official LinkedIn post featured images from the celebration and carried a heartfelt message:

"We enthusiastically launched our 10th Anniversary Prelude Event—a moment dedicated to honouring our journey and anticipating the main celebration. Marking a decade of collective achievement and guided by our Founder & CEO, Raj Babu’s unwavering commitment, we honoured employees who had completed ten years of service by gifting SUV cars. This act embodied our belief that giving back to our people is the foundation of lasting success."

The message continued,

“This wasn’t merely a recognition of tenure; it celebrated the spirit of generosity in our culture from the start. As long-serving colleagues drove off in their SUVs, they reflected on the journey, the challenges overcome, the teams they helped build, and the confidence in a shared future.”

Words from the CEO

As per the LinkedIn post Founder and CEO Raj Babu also addressed the gathering and shared,

“Our success story belongs to each of you. Without your commitment, we would not be here. I’m honoured to gift SUV cars to those who stood by us from day one as a token of our deepest gratitude.”

Pay hikes announced across levels

Apart from the car gifts, the company also rolled out performance-based pay hikes across all levels, further reinforcing its commitment to recognising talent and contribution.

Internet applauds the move

The post has gone viral, with several users praising the initiative.

One user commented, “One of the best things about Agilisium Consulting—how truly they value and appreciate their employees.”

Another wrote, “Wow, gifting SUVs is next-level appreciation! Ten years is such a milestone...feels like a true celebration of loyalty and teamwork.”

A third added, “Incredible to see a company that genuinely values its people. Hats off to the leadership for leading with heart.”