Chinese woman suffers severe skin damage after wearing make-up for 22 years without removal

A woman from northeastern China has shocked social media users after revealing the devastating impact of wearing make-up continuously for over two decades without ever properly removing it. As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman’s prolonged cosmetic habits led to a severe allergic reaction, leaving her face inflamed and disfigured. A woman from northeastern China suffered severe facial disfigurement after wearing make-up continuously for 22 years without removal,(Representational image/Unsplash)

A Startling confession goes viral

The 37-year-old woman from Jilin province, known online as Niuyoumian, shared her alarming experience through a video post in early June. With nearly 30,000 followers on social media, her story quickly attracted attention across the internet.

In the video, her face appeared heavily inflamed, marked by redness, swelling, and rashes – clear signs of a chronic allergic condition. She described her situation as a case of “hormone face.”

A life of make-up and skin missteps

According to Niuyoumian, she began wearing make-up at the age of 15 and continued doing so without interruption for 22 years. Her skin issues initially started when she was 14 and used an acne cream that caused a negative reaction. Growing up in a modest household, she resorted to cheap liquid foundations, which she believes contributed to the worsening of her condition.

Her career in the beauty and hairdressing industry exposed her to a variety of harsh chemicals. Coupled with the constant application of make-up, this lifestyle deeply damaged her skin. In 2011, she began undergoing facial injections in pursuit of aesthetic improvement, but these treatments only exacerbated the problem, leading to further disfigurement.

A painful realisation

“Before I turned 25, I didn’t realise how serious hormone skin issues could be. I thought a little redness or itchiness could be resolved with some ointment. But after 25, everything changed,” she admitted.

Niuyoumian also revealed that she suffers from rosacea and demodex mite infestations. “At its worst, the rash feels like thousands of tiny ants crawling on my face,” she said.

Her frustration stemmed not only from the physical pain but also her habit of switching products too quickly. “I never fully committed to healing my skin,” she confessed. “That cycle only aggravated my skin.”

A cautionary message

Towards the end of her video, she offered a heartfelt warning to others facing similar struggles. “Being impatient only exacerbated the situation. Don’t blindly try every beauty product just because someone else claims it works. If something provides instant results, it’s probably just suppressing the symptoms, not genuinely healing your skin,” she urged.