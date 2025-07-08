Deepinder Goyal turns customer support agent after viral complaint: 'Hi Ravi, can we connect?’

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal stepped into the role of customer service executive after a former Zomato associate called out the food delivery platform’s deteriorating customer support experience. Ravi Sutanjani, a growth and partnerships expert in the Indian startup ecosystem, who once worked at Zomato during its early days, complained that he found it impossible to connect with an agent. Zomato CEO swiftly replied to the grievance, assuring Ravi Sutanjani that this was not the way the platform was designed.

“Zomato’s customer service has gone significantly down in the last 2–3 years. Nearly impossible to connect with an agent. They want customers to e-mail for serious issues and they claim to get back in 72 hours. Brands should have human customer support," he wrote in a post on X.

The post quickly gained traction with hundreds of thousands of views. The Zomato CEO swiftly replied to the grievance, assuring Sutanjani that this was not the way the platform was designed.

Take a look at his reply:

“Hi Ravi, can we connect on this? This is not by design, and I would love to get to the bottom of this. I would really appreciate your help,” Deepinder Goyal wrote.

The response gained attention for the CEO’s hands-on approach. Several chimed in to say they had faced similar issues and hoped the post would lead to actual fixes. "If this is not by design then how is every user asked the same thing? i.e. to mail. It’s like the end of the chain. Once all scripted answers are over this is the last resort," said one of them.

Another added, "Nowadays, any issues, be it wrong order or missing items. The chat support just directs you to send an email, and a reply is within 48 hours. The human and instantaneous connect is long lost."