Gurugram overtakes Mumbai with ₹24,120 crore ultra-luxury home sales in the ₹10 crore plus segment

Gurugram has surpassed Mumbai in total sales value of homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in 2025, reinforcing its position as India’s leading hub for high-end residential growth. According to a luxury housing report by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) and CRE Matrix, the city recorded ₹24,120 crore worth of ultra-luxury transactions during calendar year 2025, emerging as the country’s fastest-growing premium residential market. Gurugram has overtaken Mumbai in ultra-luxury housing sales, recording ₹24,120 crore worth of transactions in the ₹10 crore-plus segment, while Mumbai registered ₹21,902 crore in high-end home deals. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Mumbai recorded ₹21,902 crore worth of ultra-luxury housing transactions involving homes priced above ₹10 crore, followed by Noida and Greater Noida with combined sales worth ₹9,358 crore. Hyderabad registered transactions worth ₹8,140 crore, while Bengaluru recorded ₹2,319 crore in ultra-luxury home sales, according to the report.

Luxury demand is no longer limited to traditional prime locations. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road are now driving a structural expansion of the segment, supported by infrastructure upgrades, high-quality new launches and improved connectivity, the report said.

The year 2025 saw approximately 1,494 homes priced at ₹10 crore and above sold, the highest ever recorded in any 12-month period in the city, it noted.

The total transaction value surged six-fold from ₹4,004 crore in CY2023 to ₹24,119 crore in CY2025, reflecting momentum in the ultra-premium housing market, it said.

There has been a nearly tenfold rise in ultra-luxury home sales over the past two years, from just 155 units in CY2023 to nearly 1,500 units in CY2025. This surge underscores strong domestic wealth creation, rising participation of HNIs and ultra-HNIs, and growing global investor confidence in Gurugram’s real estate market, it noted.

Homes larger than 8,000 sq ft accounted for 22% of the total transaction value in Gurugram The segment was dominated by larger residences, with the average home size around 5,000 sq ft, while properties in the 4,000–6,000 sq ft category accounted for the highest value share. Homes exceeding 8,000 sq ft contributed about 22% of total transaction value, underscoring rising demand for expansive living spaces.



Key micro-markets drove this momentum, with Dwarka Expressway recording a 2,079% jump in transaction value, from ₹383 crore to ₹8,347 crore, while Golf Course Extension Road posted a 379% rise in luxury housing sales value, it said.



“What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are collectively driving a structural expansion supported by infrastructure upgrades, superior product launches, and enhanced connectivity,” said Tina Talwar, Area Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Golf Course Extension Road (GCRE) witnessed a 379% rise in transaction value, accompanied by significant price appreciation, with weighted average prices increasing from ₹24,855 per sq. ft. to ₹37,899 per sq. ft, it said.

Meanwhile, traditional premium corridors such as Golf Course Road saw sales moderating due to limited new inventory.

“The nearly tenfold growth in the luxury segment over the past two years underscores sustained buyer confidence, strong capital inflows, and the expanding base of high-net-worth individuals. It also reflects a maturing demand profile, one that remains robust, yet increasingly discerning, with buyers prioritising prime locations, superior construction quality, and branded, amenity-rich developments,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CRE Matrix.

“This momentum is being reinforced by broader capital formation, with 103 Indian corporates raising a record $19.54 billion through main board IPOs in 2025, creating a new cohort of founders and entrepreneurs entering the luxury housing segment. While geopolitical headwinds persist, buyer sentiment remains optimistic, albeit with more calibrated expectations,” said Talwar.



Industry leaders noted that while geopolitical uncertainties persist, buyer sentiment in Gurugram remains optimistic, albeit more discerning, with increasing focus on location quality, construction standards, and branded, amenity-rich developments.