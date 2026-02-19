Luxury homes in the driver’s seat as apartment sizes up 17% across seven cities; NCR leads with 30% growth

Luxury housing is firmly in the driver’s seat, with home sizes expanding sharply across India’s major property markets. Average apartment sizes across the top seven cities rose 17% over the past two years, from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to around 1,676 sq. ft. in 2025, including an 8% increase in the last year alone, an analysis by Anarock has shown. In 2025. NCR recorded the highest growth among the top seven cities, with average home sizes surging 30% from 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to approximately 2,466 sq. ft. in 2025. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

In 2025. NCR recorded the highest growth among the top seven cities, with average home sizes surging 30% from 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to approximately 2,466 sq. ft. in 2025, largely driven by fresh luxury housing supply. The luxury segment, defined by larger homes and superior amenities, accounted for a dominant 80% share of new launches.

NCR saw a sharp rise in new luxury housing supply, homes priced above ₹1.5 crore, during this period. The average flat size in the region stood at 2,435 sq. ft. in 2024. In 2023, luxury homes accounted for 40% of the 36,735 units launched in NCR; by 2025, total launches increased to 61,775 units, with the luxury segment characterised by larger homes and superior amenities capturing a staggering 80% share, the report said.

Chennai saw a 24% jump in average flat sizes in the last two years – from 1,260 sq. ft. in 2023 to nearly 1,561 sq. ft. in 2025. In the last one-year period there has been a 8% jump in average. flat sizes in the city, it said.

Bengaluru saw a 21% two-yearly jump in average flat sizes, from 1,484 sq. ft. in 2023 to nearly 1,790 sq. ft. in 2025. Between 2024 and 2025, the city saw average flat sizes increase by 8%, it said.

In Hyderabad, the average flat size increased by 13% in the two-year period, from 2,299 sq. ft. in 2023 to over 2,600 sq. ft. in 2025. Interestingly, between 2024 and 2025, Hyderabad is the only city to see double-digit growth in average flat sizes by 24%, it said.

Also Read: Mumbai leads India’s luxury property boom as the rich spend ₹7,186 cr in 2025; ₹739 cr pharma deal steals the spotlight



MMR continues to have the smallest average flat size among the top seven cities In MMR, the average flat sizes continue to remain the lowest among the top 7 cities at 904 sq. ft. in 2025. There has been a 12% increase in 2025 against 2023 when it stood at nearly 810 sq. ft. In the one-year period, the region saw average flat sizes see a 5% increase, the analysis showed.

The average flat sizes in Pune saw 5% two-yearly increase to 1,119 sq. ft. in 2025 from 1,070 sq. ft. back in 2023. In the last one year, Pune is the only city to see a 1% decline in average flat sizes, as per the analysis.

The average flat sizes in Kolkata saw mere 2% increase in two years to 1,151 sq. ft. in 2025 from 1,124 sq. ft. back in 2023. In 2024, the average apartment sizes stood at around 1,149 sq. ft., thereby remaining almost similar in 2025, it showed.

Also Read: South Delhi luxury floors see 34% price jump in 2025 amid redevelopment boom: Report

"Large 3 to 4BHKs and homes with added study rooms have now become mainstream in many of the top 7 cities, and the highly motivated buyers of such units remain unfazed by the higher price tags," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group. "This trend either flies squarely in the face of rumours around a cooling residential market or defines where the demand actually exists. Luxury housing is firmly in the driver's seat."