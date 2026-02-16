South Delhi luxury floors see 34% price jump in 2025 amid redevelopment boom: Report

Limited supply and strong demand are driving sharp price gains in South Delhi’s independent floors market, further boosted by redevelopment by local landowners to unlock higher value. Prices of independent luxury floors have risen up to 34% year-on-year in 2025, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II real estate-focused AIF. The price of independent floors rose between 25-34% in Category-A South Delhi colonies, a report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

According to the report, the price of independent floors rose between 25-34% in Category-A South Delhi colonies. Some of the Category A colonies are Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Shanti Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Panchsheel, it said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi into eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, Property tax rates, and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories.

Categories A and B are the most exclusive locations, situated in South Delhi.

For a 2500 sq. ft. floor in Category A colony, the price has risen from ₹10-19 crore in 2024 to ₹14-25 crore in 2025. Similarly for a 6000 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from ₹19-45 crore in 2024 to ₹25-55 crore in 2025, it said

The report further stated that the price of independent floors in Category-B South Delhi colonies rose between 22-26%. Some of the Category B colonies are Gulmohar Park, Anand Lok, Defence Colony, Neeti Bagh, Chirag Enclave, Greater Kailash.

For a 2500 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from ₹7-10 crore in 2024 to ₹9-12.5 crore in 2025. Similarly, for a 3200 sq. ft. floor, the prices have risen from ₹11-16 crore in 2024 to ₹14-19 crore in 2025.

“The persistent low-supply and high-demand dynamics in South Delhi continue to drive strong price appreciation for independent floors. This trend is being reinforced by local landowners increasingly opting for redevelopment to unlock higher capital values, improve rental yields and accommodate evolving family requirements. Improved utilisation of permissible FSI has enabled larger, better-designed homes with modern amenities, further enhancing buyer appeal,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund (GGF).

“The steady migration of affluent households from other parts of Delhi towards South Delhi - driven by its superior social infrastructure, iconic value and lifestyle offering - has significantly boosted demand. Limited availability of land, preference for low-density living, security and the growing appeal of floor-wise ownership have together sustained pricing momentum,” Jalan said.

Also Read: ₹1,000-crore bungalow deals may set new benchmark for Delhi, inch closer to Mumbai luxury property prices

The redevelopment potential across South Delhi colonies is worth over ₹6 lakh crores.

Golden Growth Fund (GGF) pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets minimizing risks while maximizing potential returns. With a much shorter gestation period of 1.5 years, it allows investors to participate in the upscale and affluent neighbourhood with thriving commercial hubs, robust amenities and infrastructure of South and Lutyens’ Delhi.

Also Read: South Delhi bungalows gain on Lutyens’ with airport connectivity and customization perks