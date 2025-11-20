South Delhi resident Ashok Mittal buys bungalow in tony Delhi locality for ₹65 crore

Ashok Mittal, a South Delhi resident, has bought a property worth ₹65 crore in Delhi’s posh Sunder Nagar area, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed.
The bungalow sits on an 866 sq yd plot. The ground and basement floors, spanning 4,846.88 sq ft, were purchased for ₹34 crore, with the buyer paying ₹2.38 crore in stamp duty. The deal was registered on October 31, 2025, the documents showed.
The first floor spread across an area of 3118.62 sq ft has been bought for ₹31 crore and stamp duty of ₹2.17 crore has been paid for the transaction, the documents showed.
Brokers in the area said that most bungalows in this Lutyens’ area are around 800 sq. yards with a ground and first floor and a barsati on the second floor that doubles up as a one-bedroom house. The total built-up area of most these houses is around 6,000-8,000 sq. ft.
In 2024, former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi and his wife Vasudha had sold a bungalow in Sunder Nagar for ₹100 crore to Vikram Goyal, a resident of the same locality, according to media reports.