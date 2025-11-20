South Delhi resident Ashok Mittal buys bungalow in tony Delhi locality for ₹65 crore

Ashok Mittal, a South Delhi resident, has bought a property worth ₹65 crore in Delhi’s posh Sunder Nagar area, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed. Ashok Mittal, a resident of South Delhi has bought two floors of a Sunder Nagar bungalow for ₹65 crore, according to documents shared by data analytics firm CRE Matrix. (Pixabay)

The bungalow sits on an 866 sq yd plot. The ground and basement floors, spanning 4,846.88 sq ft, were purchased for ₹34 crore, with the buyer paying ₹2.38 crore in stamp duty. The deal was registered on October 31, 2025, the documents showed.

The first floor spread across an area of 3118.62 sq ft has been bought for ₹31 crore and stamp duty of ₹2.17 crore has been paid for the transaction, the documents showed.

Mittal could not be reached for the comment.

Last year, a 900 sq yard bungalow was sold for almost ₹100 crore in the area. According to local brokers, a 867 sq yard bungalow in Sunder Nagar was sold for around ₹96 crore.

Sunder Nagar is a preferred choice for the country’s top lawyers and businessmen, according to property brokers active in the area.



It should also be noted that most bungalows in the Sunder Nagar area are almost five decades old.

Brokers in the area said that most bungalows in this Lutyens’ area are around 800 sq. yards with a ground and first floor and a barsati on the second floor that doubles up as a one-bedroom house. The total built-up area of most these houses is around 6,000-8,000 sq. ft.

In 2024, former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi and his wife Vasudha had sold a bungalow in Sunder Nagar for ₹100 crore to Vikram Goyal, a resident of the same locality, according to media reports.

Ameera Shah, managing director at Metropolis Healthcare, had also bought a 9,896 square feet bungalow for ₹64 crore in 2022 in the Sunder Nagar area, as per media reports.