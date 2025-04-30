Senior advocate Arun Kathpalia buys bungalow in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area for 69 crore

Senior advocate Arun Kathpalia and his wife Shalini Kathpalia have purchased a bungalow in Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area for ₹69 crore, according to documents accessed via CRE Matrix. Senior advocate Arun Kathpalia and his wife Shalini Kathpalia have purchased a bungalow in Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area for ₹ 69 crore, property documents showed. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The transaction, registered on April 7, 2025, also involved a stamp duty payment of ₹4.14 crore, they showed.

The property, measuring 763 square yards (6,867 sq ft plot area with a 6,254 sq ft built-up area), adds Kathpalia to a growing list of legal luminaries who reside in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. Other prominent lawyers owning homes in the vicinity include former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh.

Kathpalia could not be reached for a comment.

Known for its proximity to the Supreme Court and other legal institutions, Golf Links remains a top choice for senior advocates and high-net-worth individuals. “It’s a value deal,” said Rohit Chopra of Southdelhiprime.com.

“The Gupta family, who owned the house, had been seeking a discerning buyer for 2–3 years. Golf Links and nearby Jor Bagh have increasingly become hubs for top lawyers,” he added.

In February, Sanjay Kukreja, chief investment officer at a private equity firm, Chryscapital Management Company, and his wife Shaveta Sharma, CEO and managing director at Central Square Foundation, had bought a property for ₹155 crore from the seller Pradeep Varma, who in turn has bought a bungalow in Golf Links area for ₹78.50 crore, property documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

Other bungalow deals in Delhi

In 2024, a 900 sq yard bungalow was sold for almost ₹100 crore in Delhi’s tony Sunder Nagar area, according to property market sources.

In February 2023, Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's tony Golf Links for ₹160 crore. Businessman Bhanu Chopra, founder of RateGain, in February 2023 purchased a bungalow at Delhi Golf Links for ₹127.5 crore.

In 2021, Sunil Vachani, chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies, had bought a 1,250-sq yard bungalow in Golf Links for ₹170 crore. This was a direct deal and no broker was involved.

Areas that are part of the LBZ include a few places in central Delhi such as Prithviraj Road and some parts of Sunder Nagar, Golf Links, and Bengali Market.

It should be noted that construction in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone is highly regulated because it is a designated heritage zone. There are strict height, floor-area-ratio and reconstruction norms. The area may be a prime address, but it does not provide the luxury of space, although some bungalows have a carpet area of more than 10,000 sq. ft.