Golden Growth Fund deploys ₹58 crore in two South Delhi luxury real estate projects after fundraise

Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category II real estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), said on December 15 it closed the second round of fundraising and deployed ₹58 crore to acquire two projects in Anand Niketan and Niti Bagh in south Delhi, with an estimated sales potential of ₹85 crore.

The fund, designed for South Delhi, has been deployed for the acquisition of two projects in Anand Niketan and Niti Bagh in South Delhi with a total saleable area of approximately 26,000 sq. ft. carrying an estimated sales potential of ₹85 crore, the company said in a statement.

The capital has been strategically invested across two high-growth opportunities in the South Delhi real estate market aligning with the fund’s mandate to unlock the real estate potential of one of India’s poshest colonies.

The structure of the Anand Niketan project has been completed while the construction in Niti Bagh project has started, it said.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to creating long-term value for our investors. By deploying ₹58 crore into high-quality assets, we are strengthening our portfolio while positioning ourselves for strong monetisation in the coming years. It also underscores our ability to identify and execute opportunities with clear revenue and IRR visibility for our investors in the South Delhi market,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

Golden Growth Fund launched a real estate focussed AIF in September 2024 with a commitment to invest in South and Lutyens Delhi, making it the only fund to invest in this end-user, niche and lucrative real estate market.

The average price of a plot in Category-A colony in South Delhi ranges between ₹7-15 lakh per sq. yd. while the same in Category-B colony ranges between ₹6-12 lakh per sq. yd.

The average price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor in Category A colony has risen from ₹10-19 crore in July-September 2024 to ₹11-23 crore in July-September 2025. For floors sized 6000 sq. ft., the average price has risen from ₹19-45 crore in Q3 2024 to ₹22-53 crore in Q3 2025.

For a 2500 sq. ft. floor, the average price has risen from ₹7-10 crore in Q3 2024 to ₹8-11 crore in Q3 2025. Similarly, for a 3200 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from ₹11-16 crore in Q3 2024 to ₹13-18 crore in Q3 2025, the statement said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, property tax rates and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories.

