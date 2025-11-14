Luxury housing demand drives South Delhi independent floor prices by 17%; Redevelopment potential at ₹6 lakh crore

A surge in redevelopment activity and growing demand for luxury housing has pushed up average price of independent floors in South Delhi between 12-17% across Category A and B colonies in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report. South Delhi real estate market: The average price of independent floors have risen between 12-17% across Category A and B colonies in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The redevelopment potential across South Delhi colonies is worth over ₹6 lakh crores.

The average price of floors in Category-A colonies has risen 17% YoY. Some of the Category A colonies are Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Shanti Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Panchsheel, as per the report by Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II real estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The average price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor in Category A colony has risen from ₹10-19 crore in July-September 2024 to ₹11-23 crore in July-September 2025. For floors sized 6000 sq. ft., the average price has risen from ₹19-45 crore in Q3 2024 to ₹22-53 crore in Q3 2025.

Delhi’s Category B colonies see 12-15% rise in property prices The report further stated that in Category B colonies, the average price of floors has risen between 12% and 15% YoY. Some of the Category B colonies are Gulmohar Park, Anand Lok, Defence Colony, Neeti Bagh, Chirag Enclave, Greater Kailash.

For a 2500 sq. ft. floor, the average price has risen from ₹7-10 crore in Q3 2024 to ₹8-11 crore in Q3 2025. Similarly, for a 3200 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from ₹11-16 crore in Q3 2024 to ₹13-18 crore in Q3 2025.

“The average price growth of floors in South Delhi continues to beat NCR despite this market offering high-value products. This is primarily due to local inhabitants either looking to monetise their land or redeveloping it to lift the capital value and rental income. Besides, this market, like global metropolises, sees higher demand than supply, a trend that will be maintained going forward,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

“As FSI utilisation improves with redevelopment, more usable areas, amenities and lifestyle features are incorporated in the design in order to cater to the new-age occupants. As a result, the average rentals also rise by 20-30%,” said Jalan.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi into eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, property tax rates, and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories.

Categories A and B are located in South Delhi.

Golden Growth Fund is a category II Real Estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), a financial vehicle specifically designed for real estate investments in South and Lutyens' Delhi.

