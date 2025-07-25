DataforIndia co-founder buys 113 crore property in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

DataforIndia's co-founder Akhil Wable has bought a property for ₹113 crore in Delhi’s posh Vasant Vihar area, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed DataforIndia co-founder Akhil Wable has purchased a 1,280 sq yard plot in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar for ₹ 113 crore, property documents show. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Wable has bought the 1280 sq yards plot from Eleannt Enterprises. The deal was registered on June 25, 2025, the sale deed documents showed.

According to the DataforIndia website, it is a public platform to expand the understanding of India through data for everyone. The firm produces research-backed data-driven insights and charts on socio-economic issues.

Eleannt Enterprises had purchased the 1,280-square yard plot in Vasant Vihar for ₹95 crore earlier this year. The deal underscored the high demand and scarce availability of land in the area, where developers actively seek plots for multi-storey residential projects.

Emails have been sent to both Akhil Wable, co-founder of DataforIndia and Lokesh Goyal of Eleannt Enterprises. The story will be updated if a response is received.

According to Rohit Chopra of SouthDelhiPrime.com, this particular plot is fit for residential as well as prescribed commercial uses by virtue of it being located in proximity to the Vasant Lok market and the Vasant Vihar Metro station.

“The average price in Vasant Vihar ranges between ₹9–11 lakh per square yard, depending on the exact location within the colony. In this case, the transaction was done at around ₹9 lakh per square yard, indicating a strategic value-driven purchase,” he said.

Other real estate deals in Vasant Vihar

In April this year, Vineet Kapur, founder of skincare brand O3 Plus, and his wife Sonia Kapur had purchased a bungalow in Vasant Vihar for ₹72 crore. The property spans 800 square yards (approximately 663 sq m) and includes nearly two floors with a built-up area of 6,160 sq ft. The transaction was completed in early April, with ₹1.8 crore paid in stamp duty.

This deal reflected a broader shift in South Delhi’s luxury real estate market, which is seeing heightened interest from startup founders, business leaders, and industrialists. Once dominated by legacy families, premium neighbourhoods like Vasant Vihar are now attracting a new wave of end-users seeking privacy, space, and the flexibility that independent homes provide, say real estate experts.

One of the key drivers of these valuations is the limited availability of large residential plots in prime neighbourhoods like Vasant Vihar. However, the locality continues to maintain a balanced demand-supply equation, aided by its expansive layout and evolving residential fabric. A notable trend is the redevelopment of single-family bungalows into low-rise apartments, which is gradually introducing new inventory while maintaining the exclusivity of the area, experts said.

Vasant Vihar is one of South Delhi’s largest and most diverse residential colonies, with more than 1,500 plots and multiple access points. It hosts more than 10 schools and lies adjacent to two urban villages, contributing to a wide spectrum of pricing across its many blocks. "It’s similar to areas like Greater Kailash II or Safdarjung Enclave in that prices can vary significantly within the same colony," Chopra notes.